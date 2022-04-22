Ballet, Philharmonic wake 'Sleeping Beauty'

As Fort Wayne Ballet continues its 65th season, its artistic director says the company is giving some of its best performances.

“I've not seen the company look better than it did at the gala just a few weeks ago,” Karen Gibbons-Brown says of the March event marking the Ballet's anniversary.

The company's skill again will be on display during “The Sleeping Beauty,” which Gibbons-Brown calls “technically difficult but beautiful to watch.” The collaboration with Fort Wayne Philharmonic opens tonight.

A story of good versus evil, the ballet tells the tale of Princess Aurora who pricks her finger on her 16th birthday and faints as the evil fairy Carabosse delights in the girl's soon-to-be death. But the Lilac Fairy banishes Carabosse and casts a spell placing the kingdom to sleep until Aurora is awakened by true love's kiss. A century later, she is found by Prince and true love prevails.

The ballet's large scale is evidenced by the at least 85 costumes required across four acts, putting it on a similar level to “The Nutcracker.”

This presentation has been nearly a decade in the making. “The Sleeping Beauty” was the last piece of a seven-year plan of collaborations with Fort Wayne Philharmonic, and then was delayed by the pandemic.

The wait is worth it, Gibbons-Brown says. “The Sleeping Beauty” is a classic work that has not changed much since its first presentation well over a century ago, she says. But it is not stale.

“It's just such a beautiful ballet,” she says of the work choreographed by Marius Petipa. “It's full and luscious and very sumptuous and the costuming is beautiful and the characters are all very well defined. It's not a hard story to follow.”

For dancers, it is a “benchmark ballet,” Gibbons-Brown says, referring to works a dancer can grow with throughout their career, moving from one role to next as their skills develop.

Aurora is a particularly challenging role, requiring stamina as she and the Lilac Fairy are onstage in all the acts.

“It's one of the hardest roles in classical ballet that a female dancer can do,” Gibbons-Brown says.

Saki Morimoto and Amber Bailey will trade off as Aurora in this weekend's performances.

“The Sleeping Beauty” isn't just a big undertaking for the Ballet. During a recent virtual call from Berlin, the Philharmonic's Caleb Young holds up several hefty volumes of music to show how much he has been studying for “The Sleeping Beauty.”

But the orchestra's guest conductor for engagement is looking forward to the local performances while he is back in Fort Wayne from his new home base in Germany.

“The sheer task of tackling such a large piece that not everyone is so familiar with is an exciting challenge for me,” Young says. He got the scores to start his work about six months ago, and has been in Fort Wayne this week for technical and staging rehearsals with the Ballet.

Sometimes, he says, he doesn't fully comprehend a piece until he sees it with the dance. Part of his preparations during rehearsals include making notes on when pieces need to start based on entrances of dancers – or if in some instances the dancers are waiting to enter until he starts the music.

“For me, that's what's so exciting about ballet is I am part of the choreography as well down in the pit,” Young says. “And I'm trying to connect these two entities together, the orchestra and the dancers.”

He calls Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's ballet music “purely amazing,” whether it be “Swan Lake,” “The Nutcracker” or “The Sleeping Beauty.” But he thinks the latter has some of the best ballet music anyone could ask for.

“Not only is there the amazing visual element that's going on, obviously, but the soundscape that Tchaikovsky gives us is just really second to none,” Young says.

Seeing ballet with a live orchestra is special, and the conductor is quick to point out it isn't commonplace in every community – even ones larger than Fort Wayne. Having the art forms come together is sort of like the Avengers assembling, Young says with a laugh.

The organizations typically work together for “The Nutcracker” at the holidays and a spring performance. This season, members of the Ballet will also dance during the Philharmonic's season-ender, “Romeo and Juliet,” on May 14 at Embassy Theatre.

“The Sleeping Beauty” has various solos, such as for violin and woodwind, which stand out to Young. Some of the music will be familiar to fans of the Disney animated “Sleeping Beauty,” which used slices of Tchaikovsky's work in the movie score.

But fans of the animated movie will find something unique in the ballet. Both share source material in the 17th century Charles Perrault fairy tale, but watching the ballet is a different experience entirely, Gibbons-Brown points out.

“It's acted in front of you. It's three dimensional. It's a performance experience,” she says.

“There's nothing like being in the moment and seeing something live.”

cmcmaken@jg.net