'Shining Girls' takes real approach for show

Elisabeth Moss knows how to keep herself busy, and happy, during her off-seasons from “The Handmaid's Tale.”

That usually involves doing more work, and the much-honored actress now has another project to show. Also a director and an executive producer of the drama, she stars in the Apple TV+ adaptation of Lauren Beukes' bestseller “Shining Girls,” which starts streaming Friday.

Moss plays Chicago-based Kirby, a would-be journalist whose recovery from an assault involves her probe of a similar attack that ended fatally, with a reporter (Wagner Moura) facing his own demons in helping her.

Beukes and Leonardo DiCaprio also are among the executive producers of “Shining Girls,” with Phillipa Soo (“Hamilton”), Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell (“Billy Elliot”) in the cast as well.

“What I felt like I wanted to find was a human and real and honest approach to the circumstances that she was in,” Moss says of her newest alter ego. “A lot of the conversations that I and a lot of the people involved in the show had in the very beginning were about making things real, not a lot of things that felt tricky. We wanted things to be from Kirby's point of view. We wanted to feel like it would feel as if it was happening to you.

“I think that Kirby's trauma has a lot to do with the fact that she can never know exactly who it was that was a part of her attack, and that drives her crazy,” Moss says. “It's the fact that she just cannot ever know who it was, and he got away and she lived, and who is this person? So if there was a person who attacked you who was still out walking around, what I was trying to do was put myself in that headspace of how that would drive you crazy.”

“Mad Men” and “The West Wing” alum Moss believes “Shining Girls” is particularly appropriate for the current times, dealing as it does with what she terms “a giant shift in your life that turns everything upside-down. There's been a pandemic, so everybody's familiar with the concept of everyone's lives changing and being not what they thought they were. I think the analogy for that was so beautifully done (in the drama), the challenge was just making sure that we honored that throughout the season.”

In two-time Primetime Emmy winner Moss' case, she also did that by calling many shots on “Shining Girls” quite literally.

“The thing that I've found that I really enjoy about directing something that I'm acting in,” she reflects, “is that I have an intimate knowledge of the character and the scripts that I just wouldn't have otherwise.”