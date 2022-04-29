Questions of identity

Like any artist, retired University of Michigan professor Marianetta Porter always searches for inspiration, which sometimes hits when she's relaxing in bed at night. As an example, a few years ago she was reading a collection of essays by writer, philosopher, playwright and literary critic Helene Cixous of Algeria.

“Looking at 'Bathsheba at her Bath' by Rembrandt, Cixous was describing the painting,” Porter says. “Her description of the darkness, the blackness in the painting. ... It just jumped off the page at me.”

Cixous wrote, “I say blackness and not: black. Blackness isn't black. It is the last degree of reds. The secret blood of reds. There are so many blacks, ... 24 they say.”

Immediately, Porter was inspired to create her next series of visuals, leading to the May 5 to June 5 exhibit “Color Code” at Artlink Contemporary Art Gallery.

“The actual concept didn't have all the pieces in mind, but the moment that I read the quote I immediately saw what the first piece would be,” she says. “That's what got the engines going. It was definitely a gift.”

Re-contextualizing the quote, Porter's piece “Blackness” showcases 24 panels, transitioning from black to red that she hopes will spark thought and discussions on the meaning of blackness in society and culture.

The text from the Cixous quote progresses in each frame. Color, Porter says, is very slippery, not stable and is always changing depending on what other colors or framing is presented, especially when trying to define blackness.

“My work has always been grounded in the study of African American history and culture,” Porter says. “This work, however, shifted my thinking from investigating the Black experience to examining the experience of Blackness. It's a subtle shift, but a significant one. How do we define Blackness? What signifies Black identities both internally and externally?

“How have we historically been defined by others? If you think about the whole progression from being called 'colored,' to 'negro' to 'African American' to 'Black,' there have always been these definitions that have sought to define Blackness.”

Conversely, Porter is interested in how Black people define their own identities. How have codes been used to signify Blackness, including socially, politically and legally? As an example, does a Jamaican feel the same about his or her Blackness as an African American?

“If there's not one common Black experience, no single experience, then how do we define what is 'authentically' Black in this day and age?” Porter says. “The whole exhibit is about the notion of Blackness, its complexities as well as its conundrums. I'm using words and imagery to raise those questions, and to perhaps to ask more questions.”

Culturally, socially, politically and legally, what are the implicit and explicit codes that have been used to signify Blackness? For example, at one point and time, a single drop of Black blood legally defined a person as “colored.”

“Hopefully 'Color Code' makes people step back and think about their own codes that they carry or absorb about their own identities, gender, racial or otherwise and to think in broader and deeper terms about how we define ourselves,” Porter says.

That examination also applies to non-Blacks and their own codes, their own possibly unacknowledged stereotypes and assumptions that can be examined.

All of Porter's work confronts viewers in visceral ways. One of her goals is to ask patrons to consider how they made snap decisions about the appearance of others. Rightly or wrongly, she says, that's just how we do things, automatically making assessments of who people might be.

This will be Porter's first visit to Fort Wayne, though her work won first prize at an Artlink event two years ago at the start of the pandemic. She presented two images of Black men called “Presence of Absence 1 and 2.” As the viewer shifts from side to side, the image reveals the words “Am I standing in your blind spot?” and “Am I a figment of your imagination?”

Both pieces and others from Porter's work as a mixed media artist will be presented during the “Color Code” exhibit. She likes to use whatever materials, processes, objects or words she needs to illuminate her ideas, choosing whatever works to fit the theme. That way, she's hopefully always learning something new, just like she hopes happens for people viewing her art.

“That's what art should do, ask us to reflect on our own lives,” Porter says.

“Hopefully, it gets wheels turning and people thinking not only about the work but their own lives.”