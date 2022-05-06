Lunch on Square, Downtown Live and Rock the Plaza set for summer

Lunch on Square to return

Lunch on the Square is back for a 14th season with a variety of food and music from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Thursday in June, July and August.

New to the event this year is “Lunch Means More,” an initiative to give back to a local nonprofit. Barnes & Thornburg LLP will match 15% of the sales from a weekly featured food provider at the event.

The featured food provider will rotate each week and be announced publicly via social media @downtownfortwayne.com. A list of scheduled performances is online at LunchOnTheSquare.com.

On Aug. 25, Barnes & Thornburg LLP will present a check for the total amount raised during the 13-week series. This year's recipient is The Growing Lives Foundation, a nonprofit that focuses on empowering and educating youth.

Free Downtown Live! to return

The Downtown Live! concert series will return to The Landing beginning in June. The event, presented by TriCore Logic and Downtown Fort Wayne, provides free live music during the summer from 6 to 8 p.m. every Friday in June, July and August.

The program began in 2021 and provided an estimated $985,000 in economic impact, with an average of 1,100 attendees on Friday nights, a press release from Downtown Fort Wayne released Wednesday said. For a list of scheduled performers, go to DTFWLive.com.

Rock the Plaza kicks off June 4

The Allen County Public Library's popular concert series, Rock the Plaza, will feature 13 free concerts that showcase 51 local bands this summer. Concerts take place every Saturday from June 4 through Aug. 27. The concerts are from 6 to 10 p.m. on Library Plaza.

This will be the first full Rock the Plaza series since summer 2019. In 2020, the event did not take place due to COVID-19. In 2021, Rock the Plaza returned for an abbreviated schedule in August after originally being called off due to the pandemic.

Rock the Plaza is sponsored by Sweetwater Sound; Beers Mallers Backs and Salin Attorneys at Law; Lincoln Financial Group; the Allen County Public Library Foundation; and Pint & Slice.

For more information, call 421-1200 or go to www.acpl.info.