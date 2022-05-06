Shakespeare comedy gets youthful tweak

Filled with humor and magic, Fort Wayne Youtheatre's production of “A Midsummer Night's Dream” might be the perfect gateway to William Shakespeare.

“I think because it is a fun show, it is actually the perfect show to use as an introduction to Shakespeare for young people,” says Youtheatre assistant director Christopher J. Murphy. He is directing the show with Youtheatre artistic and executive director Todd Espeland.

In Shakespeare's comedy, several groups of humans are manipulated by fairies in a magical woodland.

Youtheatre has cut the full-length comedy to about 75 minutes, creating a version with the important beats and best jokes, Murphy says. This interpretation of the play takes place in a school where the lovers are high school students, the royals are parents and administrators, and the “rude mechanicals” (or actors) are school workers like lunch ladies and custodians.

“It's easier than trying to relate to people wearing, you know, giant paper collars around their neck and stuff like that,” Murphy says with a chuckle. But while the setting has changed to make the play more accessible to today's young audience members, the words are all Shakespeare.

There are 26 actors in the cast, and some of them have been waiting a while to perform the show. A 30-minute version of “Midsummer” was part of Youtheatre's touring performances in a previous season, and older students had been asking ever since to do a longer interpretation.

This production was originally slated to close the 2020-21 season, but the pandemic caused the schedule to be shuffled.

Murphy says “Midsummer” gives everyone a chance to have a good time and leave with their heart feeling warm.

“There are stories about romantic love, there are stories about parental love, there are stories about foolish, goofy, silly, over-the-top love and stories about really deep, true love,” he says. “So at the heart of it, it's something that everybody can relate to.”

