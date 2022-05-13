Conservatory's butterfly exhibit takes flight

“Do you know how butterflies eat? They have really long tongues.”

Standing in the butterfly enclosure at Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, Samuel McMullen is giving his mother, Mari, a mini science lesson on the winged creatures as they try to figure out the best way to remove one that decided it wanted to investigate the bright blue character printed on the boy's pants.

The McMullens were among families that ventured into the annual live butterfly exhibit on a recent afternoon. The annual live butterfly show is always a popular part of the conservatory's season, and this year's exhibit runs through June 26.

The theme for 2022 is “Emergence,” encompassing both butterflies that emerge from cocoons in warmer weather and the tendrils of plants that unfurl in the spring and summer.

In addition to the butterfly enclosure, the conservatory's Showcase Garden displays a number of vining plants such as beans, ivy, Morning Glory and nasturtium.

