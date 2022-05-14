Saturday, May 14, 2022 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Alex Stout and Kiana Cavalier
Mark Edward Graber and Kristina Kaye Hilty
Daniel Morales Perez and Irende Malagon
Cole Allen Kirkpatrick and Kali Rae Stafek
Marvin J. Graber and Amanda Schmucker
Allan H. Lengacher and Luetta Sue Graber
Heather Ashley Rodman and Spencer Daniel Nichols
Lynn Marie Stevens and Samuel Edward Graham
Courtney Nicole Slater and Daniel Christopher Roth
Howard M. Whittington and Rosemarie Rachel Young
Talon Myers and Andrew Lefevre
Emily Luce and Derek Smiley
Gerardo Flores Cardoso and Maria Celia Malagon
Frederick William Borden and Elise Leshae Lovelace Neal
Zacary Tyler Bergman and Jennifer Ramirez
Isabel Alejandra Diaz and Christopher Wright
Michael Anthony Mayo II and Chery Byerly
Lauryn Nicole Putman and Jacob Richard Tepp
Jason A. Jones and Rachel M. Strawn
Daniel Ray Sorrell and Jessica Lynn Bleich
Adamou Moussa and Fatime Addi Sirakata
Spencer Alexander and Lakicia Jeanine Smith
Austin Fox and Brielle Thieme
Bethany Ann Smithson and Michael Jeffery Hoffman
Paul Howard Ensley and Anne Marie Nelson
Tyler Reginaldo and Dorelyn Sajor
Blake J. Henderson and Miranda Vance
Quincy Rae Poitras and Sarah Elizabeth Lottman
Elizabeth Carteaux and Gage Renbarger
Ofelia Jaimes and Jose Luis Hernandez
Elizabeth Anne Kirsch and Timothy Allen Hostetler
Valerie L. Schohl and Keith J. Malcolm
Michael Robert Chandler and Kristen Michelle Shannon
Casey Jo Phillips and David Evan Fite
Ryan M. Korthal and Kelsey D. Coles
Richard Martel Erman and Cheryl Lynn Firks
Lisa Jean Montalvo and William Edward Bresley V
Andrew David Wegner and Kaitlyn Irene Peters
Sara Lane and Todd Hoover
Esther Bethany Huber and Stephanie Joan Marlin
Helen Marie Smigiel and Fred Alando Gordon II
Mytia Charnea Tounage and Juan Migual Vasquez
Andrew David Bertsch and Marjorie Rebekah Dawson
Brianna Morgan and Contrell McCarter Jr.
Cora Irene Schroeder and Wyatt Eugene Pratt
Patrick James Ransbottom and Amanda Kohrman
R. Taylon Wait and Emily Anne Hetrick
Joshua Earl Forbes and Shelby Rose Tappy
Demitra Teress Burns and Gregory Matthew Robertson
Tyler Sipe and Elizabeth Carter
Brandon Duane Bowman IV and Sara Luz Ruiz
Felicia Marie Glackin and Charles Kennard
Ronnie John Howard Jr. and Lori Lynn Christman
Derek Alan Saylor and Kelly Ann Wagner
Dale Reber and Kelli James
Erin Kathleen Ray and Thomas Elliott
Misty R. Mathys and Kenneth S. Kruse
David Ashton Lovvorn and Calista Mae Johns
Savanna Grace Moore and Austin Michael Ives
Daniel Robert Geimer and Katelyn Annette Mishler
Frank Stephen Tillman III and Jessica Juliana Ortiz
Lisa Marie Isenbarger and Bobby Lynn Bizwell
Sean Scott Kocher and Kristina Erin Nicole Hayes
Aubree Elizabeth Scheele and Bryce Wellington Shively
Kayla Lee Vergara and Trushart Prakash Wagh
Jaqueline Vasquez and Mitzuzin Jimenez Ordonez
Blake Michael Askins and Ashley Nichole Sincoff
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
