Country stars joining Judd tour

Country stars Faith Hill, Trisha Yearwood, Brandi Carlile, Little Big Town, Martina McBride and Ashley McBryde will join Wynonna Judd on tour this fall after the sudden death of her mother and musical partner, Naomi Judd.

The mother-daughter duo's final tour together was scheduled to start in September. But Judd died April 30 at age 76, one day before they were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Wynonna Judd announced at a public memorial that she wanted to continue with the tour.

A final stop of the tour has been added in their home state of Kentucky with a show in Lexington at Rupp Arena on Oct. 29 with Hill as the special guest.

“I am humbled, once again, by the loyalty of the fans who have been with us for 38+ years, who continue to show up for me when I need them the most,” Wynonna Judd said in a statement Thursday.

Oscars rules set

After two years of pandemic-related adjustments, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said Wednesday that Oscar hopefuls will once again have to launch their films in movie theaters.

Qualifying films are allowed to premiere “day and date” in movie theaters and on a streaming service, but their theatrical run must go for a minimum of seven consecutive days with at least one showing a day in one of six approved major metropolitan areas.

The rules and changes for the 95th Academy Awards in 2023 were approved by the organization's board of governors at their most recent meeting, where they determined the eligibility window would return to the standard calendar year. The board also said that individual films may submit no more than three songs for the best original song award.

The 95th Oscars will be held in Los Angeles on March 12.

Elton documentary

Elton John is preparing to say goodbye in fabulous splendor, with the help of a documentary crew and the Walt Disney Co.

Disney Original Documentary and Disney+ said Wednesday that the film, entitled “Goodbye Yellow Brick Road: The Final Elton John Performances and the Years that Made His Legend,” will serve as the definitive and official feature on John's life and career. Including unseen archival footage, new interviews and a present day look at him and his family, it'll culminate with his final North American show at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles this November.

Oscar-nominated filmmaker R.J. Cutler, who most recently directed the Billie Eilish documentary “Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry” is directing the film alongside producer and director David Furnish, who is married to John. Furnish also directed the 1997 Elton John documentary “Elton John: Tantrums & Tiaras” and produced the Hollywood biopic “Rocketman.”