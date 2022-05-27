Serenading summer

With the arrival of Memorial Day weekend, the summer event season is kicking off. Among things to do in the area are a variety of free outdoor concert series, including several downtown.

Many area series that have announced performers are listed here. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own seating to most locations on this list. Some concerts will have food and drinks available for purchase.

Concert details are subject to change.

Lunch on the Square

The Downtown Improvement District organizes the weekly lunchtime concerts that run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Freimann Square at Clinton and Main streets.

June 2: She Bop!

June 9: Jackson Vibe

June 16: Alicia Pyle & the Locals

June 23: Jen and the Foggy Creek Band

June 30: Lydia Suzan and Jordan Bridges

July 7: Ross Kinsey

July 14: Aleena York

July 21: Mike Conley

July 28: The Lacey Jane Band

Aug. 4: The Jon Durnell Band

Aug. 11: Sunny Taylor

Aug. 18: McKenna Parks

Aug. 25: The Todd Harrold Band

Downtown Live

The Downtown Improvement District's Downtown Live series takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays on The Landing.

June 3: Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra

June 10: Wade's World

June 17: The Todd Harrold Band

June 24: G-Money Band

July 1: Sweetwater Allstars

July 8: Midnight Mimosas

July 15: Q & the Cold Fusion

July 22: O' Sister brother

July 29: Alicia Pyle & the Locals

Aug. 5: Melisa's Latin Beat

Aug. 12: L&J Duo

Aug. 19: Aleena York

Rock the Plaza

The Allen County Public Library will feature 51 local bands across 13 concerts, from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturdays on the library plaza downtown. Concerts will also air on Access Fort Wayne (Comcast Channel 55 and Verizon Channel 25), be livestreamed on the library's YouTube Channel and replayed on the library's radio station, WELT 95.7.

June 4: Gregg Bender Band, Basketcase, Zen BBQ, URB

June 11: Here Nor There, Two Many People, The Humanity, Moser Woods

June 18: Private Education, Justin Bailey, Pete Dio & the Old & Dirty, Alicia Pyle & the Locals

June 25: Grateful Groove, Phil Schurger, Pink Droyd

July 2: Tuesday Atlas, Susan Mae & the New Yesterday, Light Steps, The Illegals

July 9: Disco Curls, Jared Schneider, Bucket List, Taj Maholics

July 16: Pop N Fresh, The Piques, Matthew Sturm Band, Los Galaxy

July 23: Calloused, Lysaght & McRae, The Kickbacks, Craig Guy Band

July 30: Loveseat, Book of Chill, Sunglasses At Night, Kid Gloves

Aug. 6: JD3 & the Jondo Trio, Jill Jugloff, Aphrodite, Dumpy's Cuzzins

Aug. 13: David Todoran & the Blind Riders; Clinton Kelly; Morning After; Whoa, Man

Aug. 20: Orion's Belt, Cami Haller Band, Brian Lemert, Phil's Family Lizard

Aug. 27: 906 Band, Open Strings, Sum Mors, AFU

Muddy River Concert Series

Riverfront Fort Wayne hosts these concerts every other Wednesday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. in Promenade Park.

June 1: The West Quintet, Daily Driver

June 15: Jonah Leatherman, U.R.B.

June 29: Three Hundred East, JD3 Trio

July 13: Addison Agen, Roll Cage Mary

July 27: Natalie Linnemeier, We Are Checkmark

Aug. 10: Motor Folkers, Under the Covers

Aug. 24: Abbie Thomas, Brother

Riverfront Sunday Heritage Concert Series

The Sunday afternoon concerts take place at various locations in Promenade Park.

June 12: Remember When Duets, 2 p.m.

June 26: The American Legion Band of Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.

July 10: Heartland Sings, 4 p.m.

July 24: Shepherd's Brass Quintet,” 2 p.m.

Aug. 14: Heartland Sings, 4 p.m.

Aug. 28: The Dead Pickers Society, 2 p.m.

Aug. 28: Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players' Association, 3:30 p.m.

Foellinger Community Concerts

Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd., is the site for several free concerts this summer.

June 14: “An All American Band Concert,” Fort Wayne Area Community Band, 7:30 p.m.

July 12: “An Evening with Sousa,”Fort Wayne Area Community Band, 7:30 p.m.

July 13: New Millennium Jazz Orchestra with jazz trumpeter Roger Ingram, 7:30 p.m.

July 29: Fort Wayne Children's Choir, 7 p.m.

Aug. 23: “Greatest Hits” with guest vocalist Tom Didier, Fort Wayne Area Community Band, 7:30 p.m.

Friday Nites Live on the Lawn

The concert series takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at Jefferson Pointe, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd, in the fountain area outside Von Maur.

June 24: New Millennium Jazz Orchestra

July 1: Dan Heath and the Iconics

July 8: Bulldogs

July 15: Roger Marshall

July 22: The Todd Harrold Band

July 29: Country Heart Band

Aug. 5: Cherry Bomb

Aug. 12: Party Boat Band

Aug. 19: Good Night Gracie

Aug. 28: OK Boomer Band

Decatur Summer Concert Series

Live concerts take place Thursday nights at the Madison Street Plaza, at the corner of 2nd and Madison streets in Decatur.

June 2: The Band Called Decades, 6 p.m.

June 9: Sweetwater Allstars, 6 p.m.

June 16: The Classic Rock Experience, 7 p.m.

June 23: Doug Henthorn, 7 p.m.

June 30: The Ryan Mundy Band, 6 p.m.

July 7: Hairbangers Ball, 7 p.m.

July 14: The Ultimate Doors, 7 p.m.

July 21: Hubie Ashcraft, 6 p.m.

July 28: The Eagles Project, 7 p.m.

Aug. 4: Thunderstruck, 7 p.m.

Aug. 11: The Bulldogs, 7 p.m.

Aug. 18: Sweetwater Allstars, 6 p.m.

Aug. 25: Derek Jones, 7 p.m.

Kehoe Park Concert Series

Bluffton Parks and Recreation hosts concerts in Kehoe Park, behind Dutch Mill Plaza on Indiana 1 in Bluffton. The rain location is Life Church, 428 S. Oak St., Bluffton.

June 24: Last Child, 8 p.m.

June 26: Community Worship Celebration, 7 p.m.

July 8: Fleetwood Gold, 8 p.m.

July 10: OK Boomer Band, 7 p.m.

July 29: Simply Elton, 8 p.m.

Aug. 5: Sail On, 8 p.m.

Aug. 7: Sugar Shot, 7 p.m.

Music on the Plaza

This series is from 7 to 10 p.m. monthly at Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton.

June 17: Fireball Matinee

July 15: Jailbreak

Aug. 19: Jiggs Hendrixson Showband

Sept. 16: Rylie Lynn Band

Oct. 8: Roustabout Band

Music in the City

Huntington's Downtown Business Association hosts this monthly series, which began this month. It takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month on Franklin Street at the Courthouse in downtown Huntington.

June 11: The Moon Cats

July 9: The Junkyard Band

Aug. 13: The Bulldogs

DeKalb Outdoor Theater Friday Night Series

The following events at the theater, 301 Center St., Auburn, are free with donations accepted. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. For more concerts at the theater, go to DeKalbOutdoorTheater.org.

June 3: Big Caddy Daddy

June 24: Patriotic Pops from Fort Wayne Philharomonic

July 15: The Bulldogs

July 29: Nancy Honeytree and the Jam Band

Aug. 5: Old Crown Brass Band

Aug. 12: The Band Cheyenne

Aug. 19: Little Big Band

Final Fridays

This series takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. on the last Friday of each month in Riverside Park, 126 E. First St., Warren. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be at the Knight Bergman Center, 132 N. Nancy St., Warren.

June 24: Cook & Belle

July 29: Whoa Man

Aug. 26: Sweetwater Allstars

Sept. 30: The Bulldogs

Feel Good Friday

Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio hosts the series at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at Fountain Park, at West Main and South Jefferson streets in Van Wert.

June 3: Dirty Deeds

June 10: The Sunrise Jones

June 17: Allie Colleen

June 24: Cream Camino

July 1: The K*Tel All*Stars

July 8: Scott Stevens

July 15: The ELO Experience

July 22: The Little Mermen

July 29: Johnny Folsom 4

Aug. 5: The Docksiders

