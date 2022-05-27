Friday, May 27, 2022 1:00 am
Serenading summer
Free outdoor concert series in area
COREY MCMAKEN | The Journal Gazette
With the arrival of Memorial Day weekend, the summer event season is kicking off. Among things to do in the area are a variety of free outdoor concert series, including several downtown.
Many area series that have announced performers are listed here. Concertgoers are encouraged to bring their own seating to most locations on this list. Some concerts will have food and drinks available for purchase.
Concert details are subject to change.
Lunch on the Square
The Downtown Improvement District organizes the weekly lunchtime concerts that run from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursdays at Freimann Square at Clinton and Main streets.
June 2: She Bop!
June 9: Jackson Vibe
June 16: Alicia Pyle & the Locals
June 23: Jen and the Foggy Creek Band
June 30: Lydia Suzan and Jordan Bridges
July 7: Ross Kinsey
July 14: Aleena York
July 21: Mike Conley
July 28: The Lacey Jane Band
Aug. 4: The Jon Durnell Band
Aug. 11: Sunny Taylor
Aug. 18: McKenna Parks
Aug. 25: The Todd Harrold Band
Downtown Live
The Downtown Improvement District's Downtown Live series takes place from 6 to 8 p.m. Fridays on The Landing.
June 3: Fort Wayne Funk Orchestra
June 10: Wade's World
June 17: The Todd Harrold Band
June 24: G-Money Band
July 1: Sweetwater Allstars
July 8: Midnight Mimosas
July 15: Q & the Cold Fusion
July 22: O' Sister brother
July 29: Alicia Pyle & the Locals
Aug. 5: Melisa's Latin Beat
Aug. 12: L&J Duo
Aug. 19: Aleena York
Rock the Plaza
The Allen County Public Library will feature 51 local bands across 13 concerts, from 6 to 10 p.m. Saturdays on the library plaza downtown. Concerts will also air on Access Fort Wayne (Comcast Channel 55 and Verizon Channel 25), be livestreamed on the library's YouTube Channel and replayed on the library's radio station, WELT 95.7.
June 4: Gregg Bender Band, Basketcase, Zen BBQ, URB
June 11: Here Nor There, Two Many People, The Humanity, Moser Woods
June 18: Private Education, Justin Bailey, Pete Dio & the Old & Dirty, Alicia Pyle & the Locals
June 25: Grateful Groove, Phil Schurger, Pink Droyd
July 2: Tuesday Atlas, Susan Mae & the New Yesterday, Light Steps, The Illegals
July 9: Disco Curls, Jared Schneider, Bucket List, Taj Maholics
July 16: Pop N Fresh, The Piques, Matthew Sturm Band, Los Galaxy
July 23: Calloused, Lysaght & McRae, The Kickbacks, Craig Guy Band
July 30: Loveseat, Book of Chill, Sunglasses At Night, Kid Gloves
Aug. 6: JD3 & the Jondo Trio, Jill Jugloff, Aphrodite, Dumpy's Cuzzins
Aug. 13: David Todoran & the Blind Riders; Clinton Kelly; Morning After; Whoa, Man
Aug. 20: Orion's Belt, Cami Haller Band, Brian Lemert, Phil's Family Lizard
Aug. 27: 906 Band, Open Strings, Sum Mors, AFU
Muddy River Concert Series
Riverfront Fort Wayne hosts these concerts every other Wednesday from 5 to 8:30 p.m. in Promenade Park.
June 1: The West Quintet, Daily Driver
June 15: Jonah Leatherman, U.R.B.
June 29: Three Hundred East, JD3 Trio
July 13: Addison Agen, Roll Cage Mary
July 27: Natalie Linnemeier, We Are Checkmark
Aug. 10: Motor Folkers, Under the Covers
Aug. 24: Abbie Thomas, Brother
Riverfront Sunday Heritage Concert Series
The Sunday afternoon concerts take place at various locations in Promenade Park.
June 12: Remember When Duets, 2 p.m.
June 26: The American Legion Band of Fort Wayne, 2 p.m.
July 10: Heartland Sings, 4 p.m.
July 24: Shepherd's Brass Quintet,” 2 p.m.
Aug. 14: Heartland Sings, 4 p.m.
Aug. 28: The Dead Pickers Society, 2 p.m.
Aug. 28: Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players' Association, 3:30 p.m.
Foellinger Community Concerts
Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd., is the site for several free concerts this summer.
June 14: “An All American Band Concert,” Fort Wayne Area Community Band, 7:30 p.m.
July 12: “An Evening with Sousa,”Fort Wayne Area Community Band, 7:30 p.m.
July 13: New Millennium Jazz Orchestra with jazz trumpeter Roger Ingram, 7:30 p.m.
July 29: Fort Wayne Children's Choir, 7 p.m.
Aug. 23: “Greatest Hits” with guest vocalist Tom Didier, Fort Wayne Area Community Band, 7:30 p.m.
Friday Nites Live on the Lawn
The concert series takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Fridays at Jefferson Pointe, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd, in the fountain area outside Von Maur.
June 24: New Millennium Jazz Orchestra
July 1: Dan Heath and the Iconics
July 8: Bulldogs
July 15: Roger Marshall
July 22: The Todd Harrold Band
July 29: Country Heart Band
Aug. 5: Cherry Bomb
Aug. 12: Party Boat Band
Aug. 19: Good Night Gracie
Aug. 28: OK Boomer Band
Decatur Summer Concert Series
Live concerts take place Thursday nights at the Madison Street Plaza, at the corner of 2nd and Madison streets in Decatur.
June 2: The Band Called Decades, 6 p.m.
June 9: Sweetwater Allstars, 6 p.m.
June 16: The Classic Rock Experience, 7 p.m.
June 23: Doug Henthorn, 7 p.m.
June 30: The Ryan Mundy Band, 6 p.m.
July 7: Hairbangers Ball, 7 p.m.
July 14: The Ultimate Doors, 7 p.m.
July 21: Hubie Ashcraft, 6 p.m.
July 28: The Eagles Project, 7 p.m.
Aug. 4: Thunderstruck, 7 p.m.
Aug. 11: The Bulldogs, 7 p.m.
Aug. 18: Sweetwater Allstars, 6 p.m.
Aug. 25: Derek Jones, 7 p.m.
Kehoe Park Concert Series
Bluffton Parks and Recreation hosts concerts in Kehoe Park, behind Dutch Mill Plaza on Indiana 1 in Bluffton. The rain location is Life Church, 428 S. Oak St., Bluffton.
June 24: Last Child, 8 p.m.
June 26: Community Worship Celebration, 7 p.m.
July 8: Fleetwood Gold, 8 p.m.
July 10: OK Boomer Band, 7 p.m.
July 29: Simply Elton, 8 p.m.
Aug. 5: Sail On, 8 p.m.
Aug. 7: Sugar Shot, 7 p.m.
Music on the Plaza
This series is from 7 to 10 p.m. monthly at Parlor City Plaza, 118 W. Market St., Bluffton.
June 17: Fireball Matinee
July 15: Jailbreak
Aug. 19: Jiggs Hendrixson Showband
Sept. 16: Rylie Lynn Band
Oct. 8: Roustabout Band
Music in the City
Huntington's Downtown Business Association hosts this monthly series, which began this month. It takes place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the second Saturday of the month on Franklin Street at the Courthouse in downtown Huntington.
June 11: The Moon Cats
July 9: The Junkyard Band
Aug. 13: The Bulldogs
DeKalb Outdoor Theater Friday Night Series
The following events at the theater, 301 Center St., Auburn, are free with donations accepted. Shows start at 7:30 p.m. For more concerts at the theater, go to DeKalbOutdoorTheater.org.
June 3: Big Caddy Daddy
June 24: Patriotic Pops from Fort Wayne Philharomonic
July 15: The Bulldogs
July 29: Nancy Honeytree and the Jam Band
Aug. 5: Old Crown Brass Band
Aug. 12: The Band Cheyenne
Aug. 19: Little Big Band
Final Fridays
This series takes place from 7 to 9 p.m. on the last Friday of each month in Riverside Park, 126 E. First St., Warren. In case of inclement weather, concerts will be at the Knight Bergman Center, 132 N. Nancy St., Warren.
June 24: Cook & Belle
July 29: Whoa Man
Aug. 26: Sweetwater Allstars
Sept. 30: The Bulldogs
Feel Good Friday
Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio hosts the series at 7:30 p.m. Fridays at Fountain Park, at West Main and South Jefferson streets in Van Wert.
June 3: Dirty Deeds
June 10: The Sunrise Jones
June 17: Allie Colleen
June 24: Cream Camino
July 1: The K*Tel All*Stars
July 8: Scott Stevens
July 15: The ELO Experience
July 22: The Little Mermen
July 29: Johnny Folsom 4
Aug. 5: The Docksiders
