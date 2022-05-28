Saturday, May 28, 2022 1:00 am
MARRIAGE LICENSES
Hayley Nichole Eckerley and Kory Poyser
Silvia Anais Chavez Carvajal and Efrain Contreras Covarrubias
Kayla Sizemore and Eric Miracle
Hannah Marie Monnier and Michael James Staaland
Dana Schlatter and Annabelle Elder
Melissa A. Harper and John R. Ogan Jr.
Courtney Rae Thomas and Joseph Norbert Bruening
Julia Anne Sturm and Craig Alan Thacker
Alicia Dove and Matthew Crawford
Anudeep Chowdary Maddineni and Htwe Htwe
Nathanial K. Hopkins and Natalie J. Verheyn
Shanna Alexandria Weemes and Adrian Tyrone Wooten
Richard Jack Taylor and Susan Marie Taylor
Winfred Lee Billingsley and Cara Lynne Dansby
Selena Mahon and Chance Young
Charity Anne Gudakunst and John Michael King
Janae Lynn Unternahrer and Caleb Pederson
Martin Lynn Eicher and Jessica Rose Brandenberger
Emily Kem Morris and Charles Andrew Helfer
Stephanie Marie Diemer and Joel F. Nagel
Dennis Jay Harmon and Chane Nypree McPherson
Lewis Miller Jr. and Marlene Rose Wittmer
Marlene Colin and Saul Alejandro Sanchez Becerra
Steve Joseph Leins and Laura Jean White
Kenneth Ray Newman and Betty A. Babcock
Zachary Vessels and Madeline Crook
Natalie Schlund and Nicholas Kemerley
Kara Marie Marley and Kevin L. Summers
Maria Trahin and Lucas Salerno
Michael John Christlieb and Sayward Dae Courtois
Sydney Paige Shaffer and Jackson Mitchell Werling
Brandon Tyler Briggs and Jessica Ochoa
Ryan Richard Gingery and Marissa Saez Dimaano
Jennifer Elizabeth Ruth Hibbs Speidell and James Herbert Ice
Nicholas Andrew Hettinger and Emma Sophia Maxton
Julia Nicole Vergon and David James Overy
Danielle Keck and Jorge Jasperse
Nicholas Henry Clark and Maria Ann Renner
Casey Nicole Langston and Chad Allen Mudrack
Andrew William Murray and Kristi Marie McDonald
Sherry Byler and Joseph Wyss
Bryan Weisman and Delanie White
Micah Weller and Sylvia Eayrs
Rebecca Ann Hartman and Taylor Daniel Norberg
Allyson Brooke Pennington and Grant Perry Raber
Ryan Townsend and Mariah Staniski
Jazlyn Nik-Cole Bumbalough and Brandon Scott Sickmiller
Caitlyn Marie Donoho and Jacob Steven Austin
Madeline Arianna Stafford and Mitchell Allen Studebaker
Alexis Nikole Nungester and Joseph Wayne Shepard
Cheyenne Renae Bechtel and Corey Richard Mack
William Lewis Lee and Tekila Griffin
Arianna Vonderohe and Brian Brock
Marsha K. Gray and Damon A. Porter
Hunter Michelle Monteith and Mason Lee Gray
Sarah Isabella Kinniry and Anthony Nicholas Wilson
Thomas Earl Cramer and Rebecca Anne Thorpe
Elissa Ann Marie Beitler and Robert A. Hagadorn
Caleb Michael Moser and Hailey Linn Lyon
Reiley E. Grashoff and John R. Evans
Shawna Johnson and Stephen Applegate Sr.
Katherine Lynne Fyfe and Andrew Michael Gelwicks
Marriage license filings are provided by the Allen County clerk's office. For information on listings, call Terri Richardson at 461-8304 or email trich@jg.net.
Share this articleShare on twitter Email story