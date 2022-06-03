Festival season arrives

Excitement is growing as many festivals prepare to return to normal after pausing or altering operations for the past few years because of the pandemic.

Organizers are working to not only bring full, in-person festivals this year, but are expanding, including GermanFest's new parade to kickoff downtown activities and ArabFest's new children's area.

Here is what several of this year's festivals have in store.

ArabFest

ArabFest is returning for its sixth festival this weekend after halting festivities for the past two years.

Organizers want to celebrate the rich Arab culture with a fun-filled, family-oriented festival full of dancing, food, music, henna, camel rides and more.

“The whole point about having this festival is for our community to enjoy and savor the diversity and richness of Arab cultures,” organizer Assem Nasr says.

It is an opportunity for the non-Arab community to learn about and celebrate the depth of culture within the Arab community and challenge misconceptions “related either to war or violence” or “being synonymous with Islam,” he says.

“It's more about our community in Fort Wayne, to bring in the Arab communities,” Nasr says.

Organizers hope the festival also can be a time for the local Arab community to celebrate, connect with and relive their culture and heritage. Nasr says people from the Arab world began settling in Fort Wayne in the 1900s.

“We have generations upon generations since then, and despite having lost physical connection, they still hold their heritage in quite great value,” he says.

The festival is noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Rothschild Pavilion at Headwaters Park, 208 S. Calhoun St. Admission is free.

Both Saturday and Sunday will have performances featuring Thowra Dabke Troupe, Malley Family Band and Eastern Dancer. Along with the song and dance, there will be a market and food.

“We try to bring a lot of the dance and a lot of the music into it, because it's the quintessential part about (the culture),” Nasr says.

New this year will be a children's area with crafts such as making bracelets and keychains, creating camels out of handprints, and decorating bookmarks with children's names written in Arabic.

The Allen County Public Library will host a children's story time at 2 p.m. Saturday and 1:15 p.m. Sunday. The ACPL will supply books about Arab family life that can be read on site in the children's area. It will also provide an opportunity to sign up for the library's summer reading program.

For more information about festival events, go to www.arabfestfw.com.

GermanFest

In 2020, GermanFest was canceled because of the pandemic. In 2021, it operated as a drive-thru. But GermanFest will celebrate its 40th festival in full this year.

The festival begins Sunday and runs through June 12.

The heart of the city's beloved GermanFest is “essen, trinken und gemütlichkeit” which loosely translates to “eating, drinking, relaxing and having a good time.” In other words, come enjoy yourself.

“That's what we promote at GermanFest with our big, long tables – we want you to sit next to a stranger and make a friend,” vice president Abby Heidenreic says.

GermanFest will feature brats specially made by Ossian Meats and the exclusive GermanFest Schwarzbier brewed by Chapman's Brewing Company. Schwarzbier is a dark or black lager that has notes of chocolate or coffee.

The week kicks off with German mass at 11 a.m. Sunday at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 518 DeWald St. Various events continue around the city through Tuesday. For a full schedule, go to GermanFest.org.

The downtown portion of the festival launches at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday with a parade that ends with the official tapping of the ceremonial keg with Mayor Tom Henry and others around 6 p.m.

The pavilion will not be open for lunch Wednesday as in previous years, but will instead open at 4 p.m. because of the new addition of the parade.

The parade begins at Citizens Square, goes north on South Barr Street, around Arts United Center and west on Superior Street. At Clinton and Superior, pedestrians in the parade will go up Clinton to Headwaters Park East, and parade vehicles will continue to Calhoun Street and park at Headwaters West.

The procession will feature the four German clubs from Fort Wayne, festival sponsors, the Tanzer dance group and the all-important ceremonial first keg.

“We want to come in with a bang,” Heidenreich says.

The festival has expanded and will take up both sides of Headwaters. New this year is Hammerschlagen, a competition where participants drive nails into a wood stump. Familienfest will be in Headwaters Park West on Saturday with face painting, a pretzel-eating contest, a root beer run, and more.

People will be able to join in other events such as a 5K, Wienerdog Nationals and Black Forest Stone Challenge.

Some competitions require registration, so people wishing to participate in an event should go to the festival's website.

Admission is free for lunch between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., $2 between 2 and 5 p.m., and $5 after 5 p.m. Admission is free for children 14 and younger with a guardian. Military personnel are admitted free with ID.

Free parking will be available in the city lots at Fourth and Clinton streets, and shuttle from the parking lots to the festival will also be available.

Fort Wayne Greek Festival

Fort Wayne Greek Festival's 42nd annual event is back this year after two years of a drive-thru set up.

Hundreds of volunteers from Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church have been working for several months preparing for this year's festival, which runs June 23 to 26 at Headwaters Park.

“(We) like to put (the festival) on so that we can show our traditional dancing and some of the traditional foods we are proud of,” chairperson Frank Makridakis says.

Despite the size of the four-day festival, the food is entirely homemade by volunteers mainly from the church.

In addition to food, festivalgoers can enjoy music and dance throughout the festival.

Though much will remain the same as previous festivals, organizers plan to switch to soft-serve ice cream and add lamb shanks instead of the boneless lamb dinner.

GreekArt.com, a producer of fine art Greek museum replicas and handmade jewelry, will host a market with clothing and handmade goods. There will be carnival games for kids to share in the fun, too.

“I know I'm biased, but it is the best family festival there is around here,” Makridakis says.

Admission is free the first three days before 5 p.m., then $5 for anyone older than 16. Every paid entry will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a 70-inch TV. The festival is free all day June 26.

For more information, go to FortWayneGreekFestival.org.

Parking will be available in the city lots at Fourth and Clinton, and shuttle to the festival from the lots will also be available.