Fort Wayne native Oberholtzer reflects on Tony nomination

Michael Oberholtzer was in bed when the Tony Award nominations were announced last month.

“I'll never forget it,” the Fort Wayne native says by phone from his home in New York. “I was in bed and I was sleeping.”

It was a Monday, Oberholtzer says, his only day off, and he had meant to watch the awards. But “I had a really big headache,” he says.

It wasn't until one of his co-stars called that he found out he had been nominated for Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play for his role in the Broadway show, “Take Me Out.”

After the announcement, Oberholtzer says it turned into a crazy day and week. “Your phone does not stop ringing all day,” he says.

This is the first Tony nomination for the 2001 Bishop Luers graduate, who made his Broadway debut in “Hand to God” in 2015. Before that, he starred in TV and movies, including “Delivery Man” with Vince Vaughn. Fellow “Take Me Out” co-stars Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Jesse Williams are also nominated for the play.

“It's thrilling, it really is,” Oberholtzer says. “When you're in the business and you are able to work on things ... it takes a lot of pieces to fall into place, plays and shows, to be relevant, to be talked about, a lot of hands go into it, how much promotion you get. ... A lot of people are responsible and played a part. ... It's really humbling, truthfully.”

“Take Me Out” is a revival by Second Stage Theater of Richard Greenberg's play that first opened in 2003 and won a Tony Award for Best Play. The play focuses on what happens when a Major League Baseball superstar comes out as gay. Set almost entirely in the team's locker room, “Take Me Out” explores the intersection of race, sexuality, gender and sports in American culture.

Oberholtzer says the great thing about the play is that it's “shrouded in this beautiful poetry.” The fact that it won a Tony Award for Best Play nearly 20 years ago and now has been nominated again, “It speaks to the quality of the writing and subject matters and the talent. It's perfectly cast,” he says.

Oberholtzer stars as Shane Mungitt, a relief pitcher brought up from the minors to help the fictional MLB team, the Empires, out of a slump. Oberholtzer describes his character as the antithesis in a play that is filled with the power of language and words. Shane has to face other people's interpretations of him because he is not well-spoken, Oberholtzer says. What he does best, Oberholtzer says, is throwing a baseball at 100 mph. “That's the one thing that's his winning lottery ticket,” he says.

Oberholtzer says it wasn't too hard for him to understand his character's experiences and what he is dealing with.

“We grew up in the south side of Fort Wayne. We were never that far away from anything. You got the suburbs, where there's money, and just a few streets over, it shifts,” he says. “My experience not only with that, but all of those different people I met. I recognize these people and I know these people.”

Oberholtzer adds that his experience playing on sports teams and that dynamic between guys has helped him with the character.

“That's what this play is really trying to say, now there's an outsider in this. I understand what that culture is like, that locker room culture.”

Oberholtzer describes the role as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to play a character like this.” It has been a demanding role, including having Oberholtzer perform eight shows a week.

The revival opened on April 4.

But Oberholtzer says he's learned not to take things for granted, especially when it comes to Broadway. Because of the pandemic, the lights on Broadway went out and it was a two-year hiatus before anything opened again.

The final show will be June 11 and Oberholtzer's Fort Wayne family is planning to be there for it. They also will be with Oberholtzer for the announcement of the Tony Awards winners, which will happen the next day.

The awards ceremony will air at 8 p.m. on CBS and streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Oberholtzer's nomination is something he shares with his wife and his two children. “This is big for us as a family and as a married couple,” he says. “She's been with me through all that.”

And even if he doesn't get the award, Oberholtzer says that “being nominated is winning.”

“It's been a long road,” he says. For him, he wants the people who read this to know that show business is “really, really hard, but it's not impossible. Moments like this I want to share it with other people, with young actors in Indiana.”

