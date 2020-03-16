Community Update

NOTE: Some events have been canceled because of concerns over the COVID-19 virus; other events may be canceled after the publication of these listings. Call ahead or check websites and social media to be sure events listed are still taking place.

Camps

SPRING BREAK DAY CAMP: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 6 to 9; Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College, 2152 S. 425 West, Albion; kindergarten through 5th grade; grades kindergarten to second will be in the “Spring Explorers” camp; grades 3 to 5 will participate in the “Creative Nature” camp; register online at www.goshen.edu/merrylea.

Health

CANCER SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6316 Mutual Drive, 484-9560; 2 to 3:30 p.m. today, “Sugar Epidemic” and 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, “Post Cancer Therapies.”

Lectures

LENT DINNER SERIES: 6 p.m. Wednesday; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; Paige Wilkins, executive director of Healthier Moms and Babies, will address the current Allen County infant mortality rate of babies born in poverty; dinner for $5 per person 30 minutes before presentation; childcare available; more information at https://firstpresfortwayne.org/lenten-series/; questions at 426-7421, ext. 113.

“NATIVE PLANTS – BEAUTY AND BIODIVERSITY”: 6 p.m. Thursday; Trine University, Wells Theatre, 1 University Ave., Angola; speaker is Martha Ferguson, owner of Riverview Native Nursery in DeKalb County; seating available on a first-come, first-served basis.

“INTERSECTION OF FAITH, WORK AND ECONOMICS”: 8 to 9:30 p.m. Thursday; Grace Theological Seminary, Westminster Hall, 105 9th St., Winona Lake; speaker is Dr. Chris R. Armstrong with the Kern Family Foundation; more information at sloatjs@grace.edu.

“HISTORIC PRESERVATION BY THE NUMBERS”: 11 a.m. Saturday; Allen County Public Library, Room A, 900 Library Plaza; presented by ARCH Executive Director Connie Haas Zuber; hosted by ARCH.

Organizations

KIDS KAMPUS PRESCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; 435 Campus St., Huntington; tour, meet teachers; $40 registration fee will be waived for anyone who signs up during this event.

FORT WAYNE ARTISTS GUILD MONTHLY MEETING: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; Allen County Public Library, Room A, 900 Library Plaza; Doug Runyan will present “The Group of Seven and Friends,” the most influential and well-known Canadian artists who worked during the early part of the 20th century; www.fortwayneartistsguild.org.

REFLECTION ON NATURE WOMEN'S HIKE: 8:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday; Merry Lea Environmental Learning Center of Goshen College, 2152 S. 425 West, Albion; hiking, reading words of women and female authors and spending time in community with other women; $10 registration by Friday at www.goshen.edu/merrylea.