Community update

Classes

TAI CHI – SKILL BUILDING: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. and 5 to 6 p.m. July 21; Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.; ages 18 and older; $9; $7 for members or volunteers; register by Tuesday at www.fortwayneparks.org or 427-6000.

GARDEN PRESCHOOL – FAIRY GARDENS: 10 to 11 a.m. July 21; Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.; ages 3 to 5; $6; $4 for members or volunteers; register by Tuesday at www.fortwayneparks.org or 427-6000.

FOREST BATHING WALKS: 9:30 a.m. to noon Thursday; Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory, 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $17; $14 for members or volunteers; more information at www.fortwayneparks.org or 427-6000.

“LISTENING TO OUR WATERSHED SOUNDSCAPE” WORKSHOP: 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday; Mississinewa Lake's Miami State Recreation Area; presented by Kay Westhues, artist, folklorist and educator; all supplies provided; free but property entrance fees apply; advance registration required at 260-468-2127.

Health

FREE MEMORY SCREENINGS DIGITALLY: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Monday and Wednesday; sponsored by the Alzheimer's Foundation of America; call for an appointment at 866-232-8484.

Library

ADAMS PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: 128 S. Third St., Decatur; 10 a.m. Saturday, painting party with Ace 40.8 Artist Darlene Vassil, register at 260-724-2605; also 9 a.m. Wednesdays, Tai Chi in Storybook Park in July and August.

Organizations

FORT WAYNE SOUP: Thursday via Facebook Live; members of the community pitch ideas in effort to improve region; four presenters will pitch a four-minute video; $5 tickets to cast a vote at https://fortwaynesoup.org.

ALLEN COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY – ONLINE BOOT CAMP SEMINAR: Saturday; event features four sessions with speaker and author Amy Johnson Crow; topics include making a research plan, using timelines and search strategies; details and registration at www.acgsi.org/event.php.

YWCA NORTHEAST INDIANA: A Racial Justice 101 blog series and “Behind #BlackLivesMatter” can be found at https://ywcanein.com/resources/news/blog/racial-justice-101/behind-blacklivesmatter.