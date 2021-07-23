Friday, July 23, 2021 1:00 am
Arts Update
AUDITIONS:
• Van Wert Civic Theatre will have auditions for “Motherhood, the Musical” at 7 p.m. Aug. 2 at 118 S. Race St., Van Wert, Ohio. For more information, email admin@vwct.org or go to vwct.org. • Fort Wayne Civic Theatre will have auditions for “The Christmas Schooner” at 6 p.m. Aug. 15 at Arts United Center. Audition sign ups should be made by Aug. 13 at www.signupgenius.com/go/10c0c4da9aa23aafb6-thechristmas. Performances will be Nov. 6 through 21. For more information, go to fwcivic.org.
