Out & About

BOOKS

MONDAY

Book release party – Author Chris Elliott, “Before the Dream”; book focuses on Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1963 visit to Fort Wayne; 6 to 8 p.m.; History Center, 302 E. Berry St.

COMEDY

SATURDAY

Iliza Shlesinger – 8 p.m.; Foellinger Theatre, 3411 Sherman Blvd.; tickets start at $39.50; foellingertheatre.org.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SATURDAY

Legion Dance – Flyt Risk; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover charge; open to public; 456-2988.

FESTIVALS

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Fort Wayne Pride Fest – 7 p.m. to midnight Friday and noon to midnight Saturday; Headwaters Park, 333 S. Clinton St.; live entertainment, Kids Space, resource fair, food, activities; more information at fwpride.org.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

Allen County Fair – 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday; Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road; $5 admission Tuesday and Wednesday, $7 Thursday; ends Aug. 1; for events and times, go to www.allencountyfairgroundsin.com/.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Visions of the Old West” garden exhibit, ends Nov. 14; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Iris sale from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America’s Finest Motorcar” exhibit, featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; info at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org. Free museum admission for current serving military personnel and their families through Sept. 6 as part of the Blue Star Museums initiative.

The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; through Aug. 1; staff available for tours and questions; soldiers on Saturdays and Sundays and craftspeople work each Thursday; free admission; presented by Historic Fort Wayne.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

Sauder Village – 22611 Ohio 2, Archbold, Ohio; $20 adults, $14 ages 6 to 16, free ages 5 and younger; hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, closed Tuesday; 800-590-9755 or www.saudervillage.org; through Oct. 31.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O’Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

SATURDAY

Race for the Warrior – 5K or 10K runway race; 9 a.m.; hosted by Northeast Indiana Base Community Council; Fort Wayne International Airport, 3801 W. Ferguson Road; for more information or to register, go to raceforthewarrior.org.

SUNDAY

Community Chess – Noon to 6 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; bring your own board or use one provided.

SUNDAY AND TUESDAY

Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; performances throughout summer; shows are free; lakecityskiers.org.

TUESDAY

Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Turnstone, 3220 N. Clinton St.; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.

THURSDAY

Fill the Field – All-levels yoga class; hosted by 3 Rivers Yoga Foundation; also, live music, food and shopping; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; $20; www.eventbrite.com/e/fill-the-field-tickets-151239255685.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Picker’s Dream Vintage Marketplace pop-up market – 4 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; live music, food and Fort Wayne Pitbull Coalition on Saturday and Sunday; 1501 E. Berry St.

Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo – 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $15 ages 19 to 61, $13 ages 62 and older and $11 ages 2 to 18; hours, kidszoo.org.

FRIDAY

Historic West Main Street Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; 1936 W. Main St.; operated by Nebraska Neighborhood Association; ends Oct. 29.

Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood, 2518 Winter St.; through fall; johnniemaefarm.com.

SATURDAY

ARCH walking tour – “Welcome to Williams Woodland”; 10 a.m.; meet at Webster and Taber streets; there is an admission fee; for tickets, go to archfw.org or call 426-5117.

Mural celebration – 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.; Jefferson Pointe, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.; live music, chalk art by Jeff Pilkerton, live plein art painting and demos; murals will be unveiled between 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Stargazing – Offered by Fort Wayne Astronomical Society; begins one hour after sunset and continuing for two hours; Star*Quest Observatory, Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven; continues every clear Saturday night through November; fortwayneastronomicalsociety.com.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr Street downtown; ends Sept. 30.

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor market at McCulloch Park, 1795 Broadway.

Downtown Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, Cass and Market streets, Wabash; ends Sept. 26.

Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Oct. 31.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Van Wert Railroad Heritage Weekend – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday; Van Wert County Fairgrounds, 1055 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; $6, free for children ages 12 and younger.

SUNDAY

SCORE! educational program – 2 p.m.; “I Can’t Hear You” stage performance of youth program; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; $8, $6 ages 18 and younger and 65 and older.

MONDAY

Storytime on the Riverfront – 10 to 11 a.m. or 11 a.m. to noon; Promenade Park, Auer Lawn, 202 W. Superior St.; children’s literature by Allen County Public Library Mondays through Aug. 30.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.

WEDNESDAY

Salomon Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 1.

Ft. Wayne’s Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoor market at McCulloch Park, 1795 Broadway.

THURSDAY

ARCH walking tour – “Haunted Wells Street”; 7 p.m.; meet at the corner of Wells and Fourth streets; there is an admission fee; for tickets, go to archfw.org or call 426-5117.

Southside Urban League Vibes – 5 to 7 p.m.; meet and greet concert; Fort Wayne Urban League, 2135 S. Hanna St.; Sweetwater All Stars to perform, comic Kam “Snacks” Coleman, food; free.

Retro Reels – Film screening of “Jurassic Park”; gates open at 8 p.m., film begins at 9:45 p.m.; 13-24 Drive In, 890 Indiana 13, Wabash; $8 per carload; 1324drivein.com.

SPORTS

ALL WEEKEND

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. Dayton; 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:35 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets, tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Les Miserables” – Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.; $18 adults, $15 students; www.imtfinc.com or 260-225-8828; ends Aug. 1.

“Sorry! Wrong Chimney!” – Wells Community Theater; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday; Life Community Church auditorium, 428 Oak St., Bluffton; $10; 260-824-5222 or www.wellscocreativearts.com.

“The Best Christmas Pageant Ever” – Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; DeKalb Outdoor Theatre, 301 South Center St., Auburn; free but donations accepted.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” – Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; tickets, 422-4226 or fwcivic.org; ends Aug. 8.