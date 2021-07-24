GUIDELIGHT

Special service

Churches of Syracuse/Wawasee will have its Boat-In Worship from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Sunday from the SS Lilly Pad on Lake Wawasee. Minister Brad Cox will provide the sermon and music by Singers with a Message. Participants can board at 7:30 a.m. at the Frog Tavern in Syracuse, sit on the shore at Oakwood Resort or come by boat. Services on Sunday through Sept. 5.

Online convention

Jehovah's Witnesses is conducting its annual convention virtually again this year with program available in July and August. The theme is “Powerful by Faith!” and programming is available for streaming at the website, jw.org, or through JW Broadcasting on the free JW Library app available for iOS or Android, or on streaming platforms like ROKU TV, Apple TV and others. The program is free.

