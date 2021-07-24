PEOPLE AND PLACES

Giving back

• Huntington Arts and Entrepreneurial Center, a collaborative community project of Pathfinder Services, the LaFontaine Arts Council and Huntington University, received a $5,000 grant from 1st Source Foundation. The grant will provide equipment needed to offer in-person classes and digitize the classes.

• Fort Wayne Duplicate Bridge Club raised $19,000 during its “Longest Day” event for the Alzheimer's Association.

• The Rotary Club of Fort Wayne and Nagin “Nick” and Priya Shah helped to build an oxygen manufacturing plant in the Ambaji Hospital in India. In response to the shortage of oxygen and medical supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shahs have donated $53,510 to help fund the plant, which is part of an ongoing larger Rotarian project to fund additional oxygen plants in India in the future.