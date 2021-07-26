Community Update

Classes

WINE, WOMEN AND WELLNESS WORKSHOP: 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday; The Art Farm, 17612 E. North County Line Road, Spencerville; tai chi, holistic healing, tastings of wines and culinary tips; $75 ticket includes an hour of tai chi instruction, a jar of healing clay, wine tasting and a light lunch; go to bit.ly/3cygOJK.

Organizations

FORT WAYNE SOUP: 6:30 p.m. Aug. 26; Wunderkammer Co., 3402 Fairfield Ave.; community members with ideas to improve or positively impact region encouraged to submit ideas for consideration; go to www.fortwaynesoup.org to submit ideas by Thursday; $5 tickets for the in-person event on sale at www.eventbrite.com/e/virtual-april-22nd-fort-wayne-soup-tickets-145323495487.

Fundraisers

“GOLFING FOR KIDS”: 8:30 a.m. Sept. 9; Coyote Creek Golf Club, 4935 Hillegas Road; $100 per golfer; sponsored by the Christ Child Society of Fort Wayne; more information and tickets at www.christchildfw.org/golf-registration/.

PATHFINDER FUNDRAISER: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; American Legion Post 85, 1410 S. Jefferson St., Huntington; raffle, bake sale, crafts; lunch at noon.

FRIENDS OF ECKHART PUBLIC LIBRARY BENEFIT AUCTION: Saturday; Kruse Plaza in Auburn; an in-person event with online viewing options; details on the full schedule and bidder registration are available by calling 260-925-6789 or go to www.worldwideauctioneers.com/library-auction.

MCMILLEN HEALTH'S 40TH ANNIVERSARY GALA: 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 22; Parkview Mirro Center, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive; for more information and to purchase tickets, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/mcmillen-healths-40th-anniversary-gala-tickets-162989212121.

Health

“MENTAL HEALTH AND HOMELESSNESS IN OUR COMMUNITY” – LUNCH AND LEARN: Virtual event noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday; free; hosted by Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana; register at www.eventbrite.com/e/lunch-and-learn-mental-health-and-homelessness-in-our-community-tickets-162063984741.

“FILL THE FIELD” YOGA EVENT: 6:30 p.m. gates open at 5 p.m. Thursday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; food trucks, live music, farmer's market style shopping, hosted by the 3 Rivers Yoga Foundation.

BLOOD DONATIONS: 1 to 6 p.m. today, Emanuel Lutheran Church, 800 Green St., New Haven; 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sonrise Church, 10125 Illinois Road; 1 to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, American Legion, 515 W. Fifth Ave., Garrett; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, Zion Lutheran Church, 101 E. North St., Columbia City; 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Avilla Community Center, 116 W. Albion St., Avilla; 1 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, American Legion Post 423, 6215 Indiana 327, Orland; and noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Mad Anthony's Lakeview Ale House and Reception Hall, 4080 N. 300 West, Angola.

Library

HUNTINGTON CITY-TOWNSHIP PUBLIC LIBRARY: 255 W. Park Drive, Huntington; 260-356-0824; 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Upper Wabash Interpretive Services branch of the DNR will present a native bird of prey and a reptile; at 11 a.m. Saturday, USS National Deadlift Record Holder and Huntington native Kristine Mathews will share story, talk about weightlifting and demonstrate strength by lifting a car.

LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange; 260-463-2841; 10 a.m. Saturday, family movie and popcorn.