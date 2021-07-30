Arts Update

AUDITIONS

• Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts will have auditions for its Wagon Wheel Junior Fall Musical on Aug. 14. Auditions for ages 9 to 11 will be at 10 a.m. and ages 12 to 18 at 11:30 a.m. at 2515 E. Center St. in Warsaw. Rehearsals begin Sept. 16 and performances are Oct. 1 through 3. For more information, go to wagonwheelcenter.org.

• Fort Wayne Youtheatre will have auditions for “Charlotte's Web,” for ages 8 to 18 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and 31 at the Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St. For more information and to schedule an audition, go to fortwayneyoutheatre.org/auditions.

NEW LOCATION: All for One Productions, a local faith-driven theater company, has relocated its offices to the former Zion Lutheran Academy at 2310 Weisser Park Avenue. The theater will lease the ground floor of the building, which will house its offices, costume shop, props and rehearsal space. Performances will continue to be at the PPG ArtsLab, 300 E. Main St.

WORKSHOPS

• Artlink will have a two-day plein air painting workshop, “Sharpening Your Plein Air Tools,” by Steve Puttrich on Aug. 23 and 24. Cost is $225 and will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day at Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St. Deadline to register is Aug. 15. For more information or to register, go to artlinkfw.com.

• Wassneberg Art Center will have an acrylic painting class taught by Mike Huffman from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12 and 26 and Sept. 2 at 214 S. Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio. Cost is $55 members and $65 nonmembers. For more information, call 419-238-6837 or email info@wassenbergartcenter.org.

ART ENTRIES SOUGHT:

The Honeywell Center Clark Gallery will begin accepting entries from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 23 for its annual Photography Show. The exhibit will be on display from Aug. 25 through Sept. 27. For more information, go to honeywellarts.org or call 260-563-1102.