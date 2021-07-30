Out & About

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Justus III; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

Arthur Murray Fort Wayne Dance Studio anniversary – 7:30 to 9 p.m.; celebrating 80 years of continuous operation with a “parking lot party” social dance gathering; 8818 Coldwater Road.

SATURDAY

Legion Dance – Junk Yard; 7:30 to 10:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; no cover charge; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FESTIVALS

ALL WEEKEND

Allen County Fair – 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. FRIDAY, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Allen County Fairgrounds, 2726 Carroll Road; $7; for events and times, go to www.allencountyfairgroundsin.com.

FRIDAY

JA Wine & Beer Festival – Hosted by Junior Achievement; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; $40, includes admission to festival from 6 to 9 p.m., wine and beer samples and food; for more information, go to jani.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Pierceton Days – 1 to 10 p.m. FRIDAY and 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; Pierceton; car and truck show Friday and vintage motorcycle show and swap Saturday; petting zoo, kid activities, live music and food.

SATURDAY

Zanesville Lions Club Summer Festival – Events begin at 8:30 a.m.; downtown Zanesville; features parade at 10 a.m., town-wide garage sales, free horse and wagon rides, food and craft and flea market; Lion's Club Car Show, registration from 8:30 a.m. to noon with awards at 2 p.m., registration cost $10, Zanesville Tower Life Center on Wayne Street.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Covington Art Fair – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; Covington Plaza, 6334 W. Jefferson Blvd.; features more than 90 fine art artists, food and live music.

THURSDAY

Bloom Festival – School House Farms, 5486 Road, Rockford, Ohio; features u-pick fields, food, wagon ride to 80-acre sunflower field and 23-acre hydrological map of Ohio with 4 miles of trails; $4 person or $10 a family; for hours, go to schoolhouse-farms.com; ends Aug. 8.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Visions of the Old West” garden exhibit, ends Nov. 14; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar” exhibit, featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; info at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org. Free museum admission for current serving military personnel and their families through Sept. 6 as part of the Blue Star Museums initiative.

The Old Fort – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday; through Sunday; staff available for tours and questions; soldiers talk about their daily lives on Saturdays and Sundays and local craftspeople work each Thursday; free admission; presented by Historic Fort Wayne.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

Sauder Village – 22611 Ohio 2, Archbold, Ohio; $20 adults, $14 ages 6 to 16, free ages 5 and younger; hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, closed Tuesday; 800-590-9755 or www.saudervillage.org; through Oct. 31.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

SUNDAY AND TUESDAY

Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; performances throughout summer; shows are free; lakecityskiers.org.

TUESDAY

Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Parkview YMCA, 10001 Dawsons Creek Blvd.; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo – 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $15 ages 19 to 61, $13 ages 62 and older and $11 ages 2 to 18; hours, kidszoo.org.

FRIDAY

Historic West Main Street Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; 1936 W. Main St.; operated by Nebraska Neighborhood Association; ends Oct. 29.

Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood, 2518 Winter St.; through fall; johnniemaefarm.com.

SATURDAY

Weigand Construction Duck Race – 10 a.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; hosted by SCAN; more than 18,000 plastic ducks dropped into St. Marys River and race; scanduckrace.org.

Charity Car, Truck & Bike Show – 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; VFW Post 857, 2202 W. Main St.; vehicle registration ends at noon, awards at 2 p.m.; $20 vehicle registration day of show; hosted by Marine Corps League Detachment 1435.

Rock the Fort Car Show – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; hosted by Greater Fort Wayne Crime Stoppers; features collector vehicles; Sweet Cars, 2404 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Kidlandia – 10 a.m. to noon; Beacon Heights Church of the Brethren, 2810 Beacon St.; kid-operated town in which children get tickets to shop toy store, bookstore and clothing store and caregivers will get tickets to shop grocery, baby and household store; tickets are free as are items; also, live music and food.

Antique & Classic Boat and Antique Car Show – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 120 Lane 447, Lake James; also, local artists, vendors, food and music; free admission.

Stargazing – Offered by Fort Wayne Astronomical Society; begins one hour after sunset and continuing two hours; Star*Quest Observatory, Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven; continues every clear Saturday night through November; fortwayneastronomicalsociety.com.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr Street downtown; ends Sept. 30.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor market at McCulloch Park, 1795 Broadway.

Downtown Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, Cass and Market streets, Wabash; ends Sept. 26.

Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Oct. 31.

MONDAY

Storytime on the Riverfront – 10 to 11 a.m. or 11 a.m. to noon; Promenade Park, Auer Lawn, 202 W. Superior St.; children's literature by Allen County Public Library Mondays through Aug. 30.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.

WEDNESDAY

Salomon Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 1.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoor market at McCulloch Park, 1795 Broadway.

THURSDAY

Classic Car Cruise-In – 5 to 8 p.m.; American Legion David Parrish Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road.

Retro Reels – Film screening of “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”; gates open at 8 p.m., film begins at 9:45 p.m.; 13-24 Drive In, 890 Indiana 13, Wabash; $8 per carload; 1324drivein.com.

Moving Night in the Art Park – Film screening of “Sandlot”; 7:30 p.m., movie begins at dusk; Wassenberg Art Center, 214 South Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; free.

SPORTS

SATURDAY

Art of Scrap MMA Fight Night – 7 p.m.; Memorial Coliseum, 4000 Parnell Ave.; tickets $32 to $52; ticketmaster.com or Memorial Coliseum box office.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Les Miserables” – Fort Wayne Summer Music Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.; $18 adults, $15 students; www.imtfinc.com or 260-225-8828.

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” – Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; tickets, 422-4226 or fwcivic.org; ends Aug. 8.

“Twelve Angry Pigs” – Van Wert Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; $10; vwct.org or 419-238-9689.