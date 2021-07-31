The Journal Gazette
 
    PEOPLE AND PLACES

    Giving back

    • Mike's Carwash locations in Fort Wayne and Mishawaka raised $23,000 for the YMCA Youth Service Bureau's programs for vulnerable youth and their families. Mike's Carwash donated half the proceeds from its Ultimate washes sold during a week last month.

    • American Legion Post 253 in North Webster was awarded a Run for the Fallen flag for its donation to the organization's relay run that took place in May. A team of 14 former military and patriots throughout Indiana completed a 140-mile journey to honor every Indiana service member who died as a result of serving during the War on Terror.

    • Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St., will have a garage sale from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. The cost for items is a freewill donation.

