Community Update

Classes

SERVSAFE FOOD PROTECTION MANAGER CERTIFICATION: 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.; (exam is 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.) Aug. 13; Purdue Extension, 4001 Crescent Ave.; registration deadline is Friday at https://bit.ly/2Z2x4fz.

Fundraisers

CHICKEN BBQ AND CRUISE-IN: 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday; John Paulding Historical Society Museum, 600 Fairground Drive, Paulding, Ohio; open to all cars, trucks and motorcycles; musical entertainment by Dan Wilder; meal includes baked beans, coleslaw or fresh vegetables, applesauce, potato chips and a drink; carry-out will be available; tickets can be purchased from any director or at the museum on Tuesdays or call 419-399-2388; tickets will also be available at the door;

TRIBUTE DINNER – CANCER SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6 p.m. Sept. 1; The Mirro Center, 10622 Parkview Plaza Drive; keynote speaker is city Councilwoman Michelle Chambers; also, this year's Champion of Hope award recipient will be announced; $100 tickets includes one tribute; purchase tributes for $25 each; more information and tickets at https://cancer-services.org/blog/event/tribute-dinner-2021.

“POWER OF THE PURSE” – CROSSROADS UNITED WAY: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. (doors open at 10:30 a.m.) Aug. 27; Community Learning Center, 401 E. Diamond St., Kendallville; purses and their contents each valued at $250 and up; $35 tickets at www.crossroadsuw.org/purse.

Health

CANCER SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6316 Mutual Drive; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Friday, Kroger, 601 E. Dupont Road, store tour; register at 484-9560 or ahathaway@cancer-services.org.

BLOOD DONATIONS: 2 to 7 p.m. today, Christian Community Center of Harlan, 12616 Spencerville Road, Harlan; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Hanning & Bean Enterprises, 200 E. Main St.; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church, 1203 E. Seventh St., Auburn; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, American Legion, 118 N. Broadway, Butler; 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Parkview DeKalb Hospital, 1316 E. Seventh St., Auburn; noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, Bluffton-Wells County Public Library, 200 W. Washington St., Bluffton; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Fire and Ice Heating/Cooling, 2331 Main St., Huntertown; and noon to 5 p.m. Friday, YMCA, 533 North St., Auburn.

Library

ADAMS PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: 128 S. Third St., Decatur; 260-724-2605; End of Summer Fling,10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, sidewalk art; Wednesday, craft time; Thursday, Legos; and Friday, craft time.

GENEVA BRANCH LIBRARY: 305 E. Line St., Geneva; 260-368-7270; sidewalk chalk art all week; chalk available to decorate the front sidewalk.

LIMBERLOST BRANCH LIBRARY: 164 Kelly St., Rome City; 260-854-2775; book sale, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday (includes clearance sale).

Organizations

CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6 p.m. Aug. 9; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; speaker is Lt. Col. (retired) Harold Knudsen on “Modern Methods of General Longstreet”; more information at 745-1081, email CWRTNEI@aol.com or go to www.civilwarroundtableofNEI.wordpress.com.

SALVATION ARMY: 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 11; 2901 N. Clinton St.; “Family Resource Fair”; free haircuts, dental screening, clothes, food truck, informational booths; information at 744-2311.

SPECIAL GRANT OPPORTUNITY IN NOBLE COUNTY: Nonprofit agencies that provide services to women and/or children in Noble County can apply for a grant being offered by Crossroads United Way; help will be provided to the nonprofit to create a video that will be used at the “Power of the Purse” event Aug. 27 and can be used by the organization in its own fundraising efforts; deadline for applications is Aug. 9; applications are at www.crossroadsuw.org/potpgrant.