Art Exhibits

ALL WEEKEND – “Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau” – Ends Sept. 26; also, “Movement: Glass Sculptures by Latchezar Boyadjiev” and “A Love of Light: The Fendel/Rosenbach Collection,” ends Oct. 3; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours, fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “Chasing Light: Solargraphy by Nicole Croy and Carroll High School Photo Exhibition” – Ends Aug. 29; Spotlight Gallery featuring Mindy Bermes' paintings and woodworking by Darren Bermes; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; regular hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; garrettmuseumofart.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “Protests and Promises Unfulfilled, Featuring 'Voices' by DJ E-Clyps” – Ends Sept. 12; features images from archives depicting protests in the 1960s around civil rights and desegregation and 25 images from photographer DJ E-Clyps from Black Lives Matter protests in 2020; Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza.

ALL WEEKEND – “Moments: The Plein Air Movement” – Ends Aug. 29; features work by nationally known plein air artists Steve Puttrich, Jill Stefani Wagner and Ray Hassard; also, “Drainage,” which features crafted wood sculptures by Fort Wayne artist Dannon Schroeder of Fort Wayne; Artlink, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

FRIDAY – “Space, Time & Otherwordly Things” – Ends Aug. 11; features work of Daniel McDonald; opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday; Rolland Art Center, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; also on display from Monday through Aug. 11; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

FRIDAY – “A Visual Forum” – Features visual art, poems and writings about significant events that were collected since September; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; gallery open during church business hours; firstpresfortwayne.org.

FRIDAY – “Artes Latinas in Wabash” – Ends Aug. 22; Clark Gallery, Honeywell Center, Wabash; features contributions of Latino artists; hours, honeywellarts.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Summer Magic” – Ends Aug. 14; includes abstract works of Michael Poorman and artists Michael Minick, Jerry Smith and Donna Shortt; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment; castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Working Together: A Collection of Collaborative Art” – Ends Aug. 31; Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; theorchardgallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Artists Guild members – Gallery at Jefferson Pointe, across from Marshall's and Game Stop; hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; fortwayneartistsguild.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Masculinity” – Ends Aug. 21; features works of Matt Lambert, Wil Haggerman, Dennis Hettler, Jose Arnivar-Gomez, Brian Kovach, Luke Warren and Nathan Henry; Bread & Circus Art Gallery, 3402 Fairfield Ave.; hours: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

SATURDAY – “Lands, Seas, & Bumblebees” – Ends Aug. 18; Gallery K, 2445 Broadway; hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.