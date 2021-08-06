The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Friday, August 06, 2021 1:00 am

    Arts Update

    AUDITIONS:

    Fort Wayne Youtheatre will have auditions for “WYTR Halloween Tales,” for ages 8 to 18 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Aug. 30 and 31 at the Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St. For more information and to schedule an audition, go to fortwayneyoutheatre.org/auditions.

    Off Stage Productions will have auditions for “The Wild Women of Winedale” from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at Vantage Career Center, 818 N. Franklin St., Van Wert, Ohio. Enter through door No. 7. Performance dates are Oct. 15 through 17 and Oct. 22 through 24. For more information, go to Facebook page. Scripts available to check out by calling or texting 773-793-4456.

