Out & About

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FESTIVALS

ALL WEEKEND

Bloom Festival – School House Farms, 5486 Road, Rockford, Ohio; features u-pick fields, food, wagon ride to 80-acre sunflower field and 23-acre hydrological map of Ohio with 4 miles of trails; $4 person or $10 a family; for hours, go to schoolhouse-farms.com.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org. Free admission Friday; free tickets available at admission desk and not online.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Visions of the Old West” garden exhibit, ends Nov. 14; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar” exhibit, featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; info at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org. Free museum admission for current serving military personnel and their families through Sept. 6 as part of the Blue Star Museums initiative.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

Sauder Village – 22611 Ohio 2, Archbold, Ohio; $20 adults, $14 ages 6 to 16, free ages 5 and younger; hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, closed Tuesday; 800-590-9755 or www.saudervillage.org; through Oct. 31.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

SUNDAY AND TUESDAY

Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; performances throughout summer; shows are free; lakecityskiers.org; ends Sept. 5.

TUESDAY

Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Moser Park trailhead, 601 W. Main St., New Haven; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo – 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $15 ages 19 to 61, $13 ages 62 and older and $11 ages 2 to 18; hours, kidszoo.org.

FRIDAY

Wabash First Friday – 5 to 8 p.m.; downtown Wabash; samplings of ethnic cuisines from Thailand, Korea, Germany, Mexico, the Middle East, Greece, Norway and the U.S.; food trucks, inflatable slide, activities, trolley; wabashmarketplace.org.

Historic West Main Street Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; 1936 W. Main St.; operated by Nebraska Neighborhood Association; ends Oct. 29.

Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood, 2518 Winter St.; through fall; johnniemaefarm.com.

SATURDAY

River Set Go – Featuring Fort Wayne Dragon Boat races; 9:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., races begin at 10 a.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free.

Miami Indian Heritage Days – 1 to 4 p.m.; Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road; Diane Hunter will demonstrate “Miami Games Since Time Immemorial”; $7 adults, $5 students and seniors, free ages 2 and younger.

Chicken BBQ and Cruise-In – 4 to 7 p.m.; John Paulding Historical Society museum, Paulding, Ohio; tickets for dinner at door; no entry fee for cars, trucks and motorcycles for cruise-in.

Stargazing – Offered by Fort Wayne Astronomical Society; begins one hour after sunset and continuing two hours; Star*Quest Observatory, Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven; continues every clear Saturday night through November; fortwayneastronomicalsociety.com.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr Street downtown; ends Sept. 30.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor market at McCulloch Park, 1795 Broadway.

Downtown Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, Cass and Market streets, Wabash; ends Sept. 26.

Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Oct. 31.

SUNDAY

Miss Fort Wayne and Miss Northeast competitions – 4 p.m.; Embassy Theatre, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; preliminaries to the Miss Indiana and Miss America Scholarship Program; $15; Embassy box office, fwembassytheatre.org, ticketmaster.com or 424-5665.

MONDAY

Storytime on the Riverfront – 10 to 11 a.m. or 11 a.m. to noon; Promenade Park, Auer Lawn, 202 W. Superior St.; children's literature by Allen County Public Library Mondays through Aug. 30.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.

WEDNESDAY

Salomon Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road; ends Sept. 1.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoor market at McCulloch Park, 1795 Broadway.

SPORTS

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. South Bend; 7:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets, tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” – Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; tickets, 422-4226 or fwcivic.org.

“Disney's Newsies” – Fire & Light Youth; 7 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; USF Robert Goldstine Performing Arts Center, 431 W. Berry St.; $10; fireandlightproductions.com.