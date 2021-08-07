Saturday, August 07, 2021 1:00 am
PEOPLE AND PLACES
Giving back
• Central Supply Co. in Fort Wayne donated school supplies and money to Timothy L. Johnson Academy. The items were collected during its Back-to-School Supply Donation Drive. The company reached its goal to supply 400 students with school supplies for the upcoming school year. • TCC and Wireless Zone stores in Fort Wayne donated up to 150 backpacks filled with school supplies at each store to Fort Wayne families. Nearly 750 stores nationwide donated more than 140,000 backpacks to children as part of the company’s School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.
