Community Update

Classes

“BUBBLES AND FOREST-DWELLING CRITTERS” – TOTS PROGRAM: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday and Aug. 24; ages 3 to 6; Science Central 1950 N. Clinton St.; all attendees are required to wear face coverings; $15 admission for one child and one adult; $15 for each additional child; register at www.sciencecentral.org or call 424-2400.

“S IS FOR SNAKE”: 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday; Salamonie Interpretive Center, Lost Bridge West State Recreation Area, Andrews; ages 2 to 5 and adults; $2 per child; advance registration at 260-468-2127.

BECOME AN INDIANA MASTER NATURALIST: 9 a.m. to noon ages 9 to 12; 1 to 4 p.m. ages 13 to 17; nine-session series (dates and topics can be found on website); will be held in various locations around Merry Lea's property and at Gene Stratton-Porter Historic Site, 1205 Pleasant Point, Rome City; $100 per student; deadline to register is Sept. 1 at www.goshen.edu/merrylea/imn or call 260-799-5869.

Fundraisers

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT FISH FRY AND PORK TENDERLOIN: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday; Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive; sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor; includes scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee; full-service bar; carryout is available; $10 adults, $5 children; more information at www.fortwaynemaennerchor.us; questions at 444-3634.

“SPARK A FUTURE!” GALA EVENT – EARLY CHILDHOOD ALLIANCE: 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 19; The Kaizen Center; 7100 W. Jefferson Blvd.; catered by Club Soda; complimentary wine and beer; auction items; more information and tickets at www.one.bidpal.net/spark2021/ticketing(details:ticketing-summary).

Health

CANCER SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6316 Mutual Drive; 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dustin Nature Preserve, 1802 Chapman Road, “Spiritual Forest Therapy Walk”; and 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Kroger Store tour, 601 E. Dupont Road; register at 484-9560 or ahathaway@cancer-services.org.

“ART OF HOPE”: Submissions due by Friday; Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana invites artists from northeast Indiana to showcase interpretations of mental wellness and mental illness featuring art that relates to mental health; works chosen for gallery display will be on exhibit from Oct. 27 through Nov. 21 at the Rolland Art Center at the University of Saint Francis; also, youth under 18 are encouraged to submit artwork related to mental health; minors submitting artwork are required to have guardian approval; eligibility and submission guidelines can be found at www.mhanortheastindiana.org/artofhope.

BLOOD DONATIONS: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. today, Riverside Center, 231 E. Monroe St., Decatur; 1 to 7 p.m. today, First Merchants Heritage Hall, 631 E. Taylor St., Huntington; noon to 6 p.m. today, St. Anthony's Catholic Church, 700 W. Maumee St., Angola; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jackson R Lehman Family YMCA, 5680 YMCA Park Drive West; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Parkview YMCA, 10001 Dawson Creek; 1:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Cottage Event Center, 9524 US 24, Roanoke; 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Bryant Wesleyan Church, 209 S. Hendricks St., Bryant; 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Stroh Church of Christ, 4540 S. 1100 West, Hudson; 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Ashley Fire Hall, 101 S. Union Ave., Ashley; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday, Taylor Made, 1101 Stonebraker Drive, Kendallville; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Midwest Eye Consultants, 712 Cameron Woods Dr., Angola; noon to 5 p.m. Thursday, YMCA of Steuben County, 500 Harcourt Road, Angola; 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Lake Missionary Church, 9030 W. U.S. 20, Angola; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 14623 Bluffton Road, Yoder.

Lectures

COMMUNITY CONVERSATION: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday; Fox Den Coffee Shop, 100 E. Main St., Albion; hosted by Noble New Way, which is focused on asset-based community development, to seek comments about community and what makes Albion strong; adults and teens are invited and refreshments will be provided; register at https://kplib.org/FoxDen or call the Kendallville Public Library at 260-343-2010.

Library

LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange: 260-463-2841; 6 p.m. Aug. 17; Mike Metz Fen (Duff Lake) Trail at Pine Knob Park (park at the program center), 2853 E. Indiana 120, Howe; “Patchwork Trails”; explore nature.

Organizations

SALVATION ARMY'S FAMILY RESOURCE FAIR: 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday; free haircuts, dental screenings, resource booths, free clothing and tennis shoes with registration on Facebook page, www.facebook.com/SalvationArmyFortWayne; Salvation Army, 2901 N. Clinton St.

DISORDERLY BEAR DEN: 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Community Center, 233 W. Main St.; regular business/social meeting; looking for new members or friends to help give teddy bears to kids in trauma situations and lonely adults; more information at 260-557-2734 or llhaneline@gmail.com.

“RAISE THE DOUGH” – SONS AND DAUGHTERS FESTIVAL ADOPTIVE EVENT: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 24; First Christian Church (lawn), 115 Park Ridge Drive, Warsaw; local speakers, musicians, nonprofit organizations, food truck vendors, face painting, games; more information at www.raisethedough.org or 574-527-8855; tickets at www.sonsanddaughtersfestival.com/tickets.

CORNERSTONE YOUTH CENTER: Annual meeting, 6:30 p.m. Aug. 16; Cornerstone, 19819 Monroeville Road, Monroeville; open to public; meeting followed by refreshments; for more information, call 623-3972.