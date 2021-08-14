GUIDELIGHT

Special service

Churches of Syracuse/Wawasee will have its Boat-In Worship from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Sunday from the SS Lilly Pad on Lake Wawasee. The Rev. Harlan Steffen will provide the sermon and music by The Chain Gang. Participants can board at 7:30 a.m. at the Frog Tavern in Syracuse, sit on the shore at Oakwood Resort or come by boat. Services on Sunday through Sept. 5.

