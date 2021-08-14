PEOPLE AND PLACES

Giving back

• Residents of the Towne House in Fort Wayne honored 35 Holland Elementary teachers and staff with lunch at the retirement community and a $342 gift card for each to help purchase school student supplies or teaching resources. Sixty-eight residents, many former educators, donated $10,000, BHI Foundation contributed $1,000 and United Art and Education donated $1,000.

• Da-Lite/Legrand donated books and a mobile book rack to the library at Jefferson Elementary in Warsaw.

• Science Central was awarded a $2,500 grant from 1st Source Foundation to help with outreach programming for schools in the counties served by the bank.

Recognition

The following 4-H members were recognized for 10 years in the organization: Isaac Bailey, Gloria Coolman, Anna Crick, Megan Flesher, Abbigail Heck, Cameron Hille, Jared Lange, Claudia Lee, Mia Russell, Joseph Sarrazine and Jason Wiseman, all of Fort Wayne; Bridget Bane of Churubusco, Madlyn Malcolm of Garrett, Gwen Schneider of Leo-Cedarville and Grace Trounter of Monroeville.