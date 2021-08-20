Arts Update

BOOK PUBLISHED: Sammie Vance, who began her buddy bench project in Fort Wayne when she was 8 years old, has published the book, “Inspire the World: A Kid's Journey to Making a Difference.” The book, published through Spork, an imprint of Clear Fork Publishing, focuses on the Fort Wayne student's efforts to encourage others through recycling, giving and determination.

AUDITIONS: Fire Line Productions will have auditions for “Almost, Maine” at 5 p.m. Sept. 7 and 14 at New Journey Church, 1721 Vernon St., Wabash. This will be the first theater play on the Eagles Theatre stage at the Honeywell Center in Wabash. Auditions are open to adults ages 18 and older. Online signups are available at bit.ly/almostmaineauditions, but walk-ins are also accepted.

ART PASS: Visit Fort Wayne has released its new “Fort Wayne Public Art Trail” digital pass that showcases more than 100 of Fort Wayne's murals and sculptures. The free pass is available at VisitFortWayne.com/PublicArtTrail. In addition, users can “check in” at each location and earn prizes.