PEOPLE AND PLACES

Nominations

Welcoming Fort Wayne is accepting nominations for the 2021 Diversity Awards, which honor outstanding immigrants and refugees and those who work to create a welcoming community. The awards will be presented on Oct. 22. The Diversity Awards breakfast is free but registration is required.

Nominations for individuals and organizations can be made by going to www.welcomingfw.org, downloading and completing the form and emailing it to events@amanifamilyservices.org. Nominations are due by Sept. 22.

Grant awarded

Ball State University received a $49,992 grant from the DNR's Division of Historic Preservation & Archaeology to conduct archaeological surveys at Chain O'Lakes State Park.

New pantry

The Caring & Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding, Ohio, will build a new building to house its operations, as well as storage and a client shopping area. The pantry is now conducting a fundraising campaign to help raise money to pay for the estimated $500,000 construction of the nearly 3,900-square-foot building at 318 N. Walnut St. Donations can be sent to the Caring & Sharing Food Pantry Building Fund, in care of the Paulding County Area Foundation, 101 E. Perry Street, Paulding, Ohio 45879.