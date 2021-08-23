COMMUNITY UPDATE

Classes

SOLAR 101 FREE WEBINAR: Virtual event; 7 p.m. today; hosted by Solar United Neighbors; designed to educate local residents and businesses about the benefits of going solar; register at https://coops.solarunitedneighbors.org/coops/fort-wayne-solar-and-evcharger-co-op/events.

Fundraisers

CENTER FOR NONVIOLENCE 40TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION DINNER: 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Proximo, 898 S. Harrison St.; four-course meal (with vegetarian and vegan options), cash bar and silent auction; tickets are $100 for one reservation or $175 for two; for additional details and to RSVP, go to www.tickettailor.com/events/centerfornonviolence/558993; donations can be made by texting BIG40 to 44-321 or by going to https://bit.ly/CfN-BIG40; questions at 456-4112.

CHURCH MOVING SALE: 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday; First Christian Church, 4800 S. Calhoun St.; kitchen items, holiday decorations, office and Sunday school supplies, furniture, pictures.

COMMUNITY BABY SHOWER: Saturday to Sept. 11; drop off-sites are located at all Allen County YMCA locations, Three Rivers FCU corporate office, Three Rivers Distilling Co., all Allen County branches of ProFed Credit Union; Hale Family Dentistry and Ethan Allen; collecting diapers, wipes, safety tools, children's books, formula, baby shampoo or lotion, ointments and more; all items must be new and unopened and in their original packaging; more information www.healthiermomsandbabies.org/communitybabyshower.

Health

PRENATAL & INFANT CARE NETWORK EDUCATIONAL WEBINAR: Virtual event 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday; “Empowering New Parents: Doulas & Kick Counts”; register at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07eib8spbe3b4a1f7d&oseq=&c=&ch=.

MCMAHON'S BEST-ONE TIRE BLOOD DRIVE: Tuesday; Red Cross Center at 1212 E. California Road; each donor receives a gift bag including a free oil change coupon; register for prizes; go to www.RedCrossBlood.org or call 800-733-2767.

“BACK ON TRACK” – GETTING OUR KIDS UP TO DATE ON THEIR SHOTS: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday; and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday; Super Shot, 1515 Hobson Road (bus route 2); free lunch while supplies last, games, prizes, music; children younger than 18 must have an adult with valid identification such as a driver's license, identification card or passport; insurance is not required for children to get shots, but if covered by health insurance, then that information must be given; sign up at www.MDwise.org/backontrack or call 260-424-SHOT.

“UNDERSTANDING THE OPIOID CRISIS”: Virtual event 10 a.m. Sept 1; presented by Purdue Extension Health and Human Science Program Area; register at https://bit.ly/2VUEBiX to receive a confirmation email with link for joining the event; questions at 481-6437 or email ksarko@purdue.edu.

Library

NORTH MANCHESTER PUBLIC LIBRARY: 405 N. Market St., North Manchester, 260-982-4773; summer book sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday; more information at www.nman.lib.in.us.

WILLIAMS COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: 107 E. High St., Bryan, Ohio, 833-633-7323; discussion with author Brian Alexander and WCPL programming manager Denver Henderson at 6 p.m. Friday at the Bryan Arts & Education Center, 325 W. High St., Bryan, Ohio; free tickets can be picked up at the library's circulation desk.

LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange; 6 p.m. Friday, family movie night, “Tangled”; and 2 p.m. Saturday, “Henna Body Art,” free but not available to children ages 5 and younger, and ages 6 to 18 must attend with a parent or have a waiver signed; register at 260-463-2841.

ADAMS PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM: 128 S. Third St., Decatur: candle making 4 p.m. Saturday; all supplies are provided; register at 260-724-2605.