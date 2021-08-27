Art Exhibits

ALL WEEKEND – “Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau” – Ends Sept. 26; also, “Movement: Glass Sculptures by Latchezar Boyadjiev” and “A Love of Light: The Fendel/Rosenbach Collection,” ends Oct. 3; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours, fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “Chasing Light: Solargraphy by Nicole Croy and Carroll High School Photo Exhibition” – Ends Sunday; Spotlight Gallery featuring Mindy Bermes' paintings and woodworking by Darren Bermes; Garrett Museum of Art, 100 S. Randolph St., Garrett; regular hours, 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday; garrettmuseumofart.org.

ALL WEEKEND – “Protests and Promises Unfulfilled, Featuring 'Voices' by DJ E-Clyps” – Ends Sept. 12; features images from archives depicting protests in the 1960s around civil rights and desegregation and 25 images from photographer DJ E-Clyps from Black Lives Matter protests in 2020; Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza.

ALL WEEKEND – “Moments: The Plein Air Movement” – Ends Sunday; features work by nationally known plein air artists Steve Puttrich, Jill Stefani Wagner and Ray Hassard; also, “Drainage,” which features crafted wood sculptures by Fort Wayne artist Dannon Schroeder of Fort Wayne; Artlink, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Varied Perspectives” – Ends Sept. 12; Wassenberg Art Center, 214 South Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio; hours, 1 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday and 1 to 9 p.m. Thursday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Abstract August” – Ends Sunday; includes work by Drece Guy, Stevie Ross and Susie Blackmore; Studi07 FW, 3414 Fairfield Ave.; hours, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – President's Art Gala exhibition – Ends Oct. 17; features work of Herman Aguirre; John P. Weatherhead Gallery, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Who Will Speak for the Trees?” – Ends Sept. 26; features work of photographer Ashley Beatty; Purdue University Fort Wayne, Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

FRIDAY – “A Visual Forum” – Features visual art, poems and writings about significant events that were collected since September; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; gallery open during church business hours; firstpresfortwayne.org; ends Sunday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Summer Magic” – Includes abstract works of Michael Poorman and artists Michael Minick, Jerry Smith and Donna Shortt; also, “The Morning Musings of Michael Poorman”; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment; castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Working Together: A Collection of Collaborative Art” – Ends Tuesday; Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday; theorchardgallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Artists Guild members – Gallery at Jefferson Pointe, across from Marshall's and Game Stop; hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; fortwayneartistsguild.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Glassworks by Mark Bleshenski – Ends Oct. 14; Art Gallery of Mount Memorial Hall, Grace College, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake; hours, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

SATURDAY – “All Things Beautiful” – Ends Sept. 22; Gallery K, 2445 Broadway; hours, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.