Out & About

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FESTIVALS

SATURDAY

Taste of the Arts – 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; food tastings from local food and beverage vendors at Arts Campus Fort Wayne, 303 E. Main St., and Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; performances at Arts Campus, The Landing, 100 block of West Columbia Street; also activities and events at Freimann Square and along Calhoun Street; for a list of events, go to https://artsunited.org/initiatives/taste-of-the-arts/

Heirloom Tomato Festival – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Brower Park and Old Train Depot, 105 E. Market St., Pierceton; piercetonchamber.com.

SUNDAY

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival kickoff – Garage Cruise 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; visit garages and shops of local automotive enthusiasts and business owners for behind-the-scenes look at projects; also, free concert outdoors at Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum's Education & Exhibit Plaza from 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday; for more information, go to www.acdfestival.org.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Visions of the Old West” garden exhibit, ends Nov. 14; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar” exhibit, featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; info at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org. Free museum admission for current serving military personnel and their families through Sept. 6 as part of the Blue Star Museums initiative.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

Sauder Village – 22611 Ohio 2, Archbold, Ohio; $20 adults, $14 ages 6 to 16, free ages 5 and younger; hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, closed Tuesday; 800-590-9755 or www.saudervillage.org; through Oct. 31.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

SUNDAY AND TUESDAY

Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; performances throughout summer; shows are free; lakecityskiers.org; ends Sept. 5.

TUESDAY

Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Rockhill Park trailhead,1474 Catalpa St.; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo – 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $15 ages 19 to 61, $13 ages 62 and older and $11 ages 2 to 18; hours, kidszoo.org.

FRIDAY

Historic West Main Street Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; 1936 W. Main St.; operated by Nebraska Neighborhood Association; ends Oct. 29.

Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood, 2518 Winter St.; through fall; johnniemaefarm.com.

SATURDAY

ARCH walking tour – “A Stroll Along West Rudisill”; 10 a.m.; meet in First Missionary Church parking lot, 701 W. Rudisill Blvd.; there is an admission fee; for tickets, go to archfw.org or call 426-5117.

Touch a Truck – 9 a.m. to noon; Washington Main Commons parking lot, Bluffton; trucks include dump truck, police car, ambulance and fire truck; free; also, Moon Pie Car Show featuring classic cars downtown.

Stargazing – Offered by Fort Wayne Astronomical Society; begins one hour after sunset and continuing two hours; Star*Quest Observatory, Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven; continues every clear Saturday night through November; fortwayneastronomicalsociety.com.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr Street downtown; ends Sept. 30.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor market at McCulloch Park, 1795 Broadway.

Downtown Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, Cass and Market streets, Wabash; ends Sept. 26.

Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Oct. 31.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Post Miami 1754-1763 re-enactment – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; The Old Fort, 1201 Spy Run Ave.; admission is free but donations accepted; parking at Headwaters Park, Lawton Park and the lot across from the fort; www.oldfortwayne.org.

SUNDAY

Open Streets Fort Wayne – Noon to 4 p.m.; along Calhoun Street downtown; car-free block party that features activities, biking, rollerblading and walking.

Rocket launch – Hosted by Summit City Aerospace Modelers; 1:30 to 4:30 p.m.; Concordia Seminary athletic fields, 6600 N. Clinton St.; free.

Community Chess – Noon to 6 p.m.; Promenade Park, 202 W. Superior St.; free.

MONDAY

Storytime on the Riverfront – 10 to 11 a.m. or 11 a.m. to noon; Promenade Park, Auer Lawn, 202 W. Superior St.; children's literature by Allen County Public Library.

TUESDAY

ARCH carriage ride tour – “Ride with the Spirits: Haunted West Central”; in partnership with Sentimental Journey horse-drawn carriage ride; tours leave from Wayne Street end of Allen County Public Library Plaza downtown at 6, 7, 8 and 9 p.m.; advance tickets $15 adults and $10 children ages 12 and younger; tickets purchased day of tour at tour spot are $20 adults and $10 for children ages 12 and younger and will be cash and correct change only; for more information, go to archfw.org.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.

WEDNESDAY

Salomon Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoor market at McCulloch Park, 1795 Broadway, ends Sept. 29.

SPORTS

ALL WEEKEND

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. Dayton; 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:35 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets, tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“God's Favorite” – First Presbyterian Theater; 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; 300 W. Wayne St.; $16 adults, $8 for children and students with ID, $50 for four-ticket flex pass; firstpresfortwayne.org/theater.

SATURDAY

“Of Sound Mind” – Pulse Opera House; online mini series based on the case of John W. Terrell who was accused of shooting and killing his son-in-law in Wells County; 55 actors read for the mini series; new half-hour episode with lights, sound, projections and costumes is released at noon each Saturday through mid-October; $5 to watch on showtix4u.com.