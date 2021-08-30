Community Update

Classes

“S IS FOR SUN”: 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 8; Salamonie Interpretive Center located in Lost Bridge West State Recreation Area, Andrews; ages 2 to 5 and adults; program fee is $2 per child; advance registration at 260-468-2127.

“THINKING BIG IN YOUR SMALLER BUSINESS”: Marketing workshop series; virtual event for three sessions (the last and fourth session is in person); September through January; sponsored by Grow Wabash County; more information on times and dates at www.growwabashcounty.com/thinkbig; questions at 260-563-5258 or email marketing@growwabashcounty.com.

SALAMONIE FOREST PRESCHOOL: September to May; Salamonie Interpretive Center in Lost Bridge West State Recreation Area, Andrews; ages 3 to 5; classes will be held on Tuesdays Sept. 14 and 28, Oct. 5 and 19, Nov. 2 and 16, Dec. 7 and 21, Jan. 4 and 18, Feb. 1 and 15, March 1 and 15, April 12 and 26 and May 3 and 17; $60 per child for one session a month; $100 per child for two sessions a month; advance registration required at 260-468-2127.

LOST SPARROWS TRAUMA CONFERENCE: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 25; Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center, Grace College, 610 Wooster Road, Winona Lake; 866-974-7223; to register and more information at www.LSconference.org or email Info@LostSparrows.org.

Fundraisers

“LAUGHS FOR LITERACY”: Hosted by the Literacy Alliance; Sept. 10 to 23, online virtual contest; best joke teller will be crowned in-person at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at Embassy Theater featuring Chicago's The Second City; for more information or to buy tickets, go to www.literacyalliance.org/L4L; questions at 423-0001 or email Melinda.Haines@fwliteracyalliance.org.

Health

CANCER SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6316 Mutual Drive; virtual event, 1 to 2:30 p.m. Friday or 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 9, guest speaker Lori Berndt, owner of Olive Twist; and in person from 1 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 10 at United Way of Adams County, 218 E. Monroe St., Decatur; register at 484-9560 or ahathaway@cancer-services.org.

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION GREATER INDIANA CHAPTER – SERIES OF PROGRAMS: “Know the 10 Warning Signs,” 3:30 p.m. Sept. 13, Community Center, 233 W. Main St., 6 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Angola public library and 5 p.m. Sept. 28 at Huntington public library; “Understanding Alzheimer's and Dementia,” 3:30 p.m. Oct. 4; and “Healthy Living for Your Brain and Body,” 3:30 p.m. Nov. 1; no cost but pre-register required at 800-272-3900.

Lectures

ANNUAL SERIES OF THREE PROGRAMS: 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Syracuse Community Center, Dr. Jeff Pyle will discuss and display a portion of the renown Fred Bartol collection of prehistoric Indian artifacts; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Syracuse Community Center, Dr. Mark Schurr and Dr. Madeleine McLeester will discuss what archaeologist know about northern Indiana from the first settlers; and 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Wawasee Area Conservancy Ruddell Pavilion, five individual programs are being offered: Myaamia (Miami Native American) Plant Traditions, French Influence in the Area, Flintknapping Hands-on, Kayak Display and Archaeological Dig for Children; more details at ChautauquaWawasee website and Facebook page, Syracuse-Wawasee Historical Museum and its website; questions at 574-377-7543.

PRESIDENT'S ART GALA: 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 11; University of Saint Francis, Mimi and Ian Rolland Art and Visual Communication Center; 2701 Spring St.; hors d'oeuvres, cash bar, live music featuring KelsiCote; free and open to the public; also, the featured artist will be Mexican-American artist Herman Aguirre who will present a lecture at 6 p.m. at the USF North Campus Auditorium, 2702 Spring St.; more information at 399-8064 or email mmcgowan@sf.edu.

Library

ALLEN COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: Noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday; Parkview Field, concourse above home plate, 1301 Ewing St.; “Walk & Talk Book Club” with the ACPL's Executive Director Susan Baier; a chat on “There There: a Novel” by Tommy Orange; free parking at ACPL's downtown lots with a library card; event information and registration are available under the events tab at www.acpl.info; questions at 421-1200.

Organizations

MARY PENROSE WAYNE DAR CHAPTER: 3 to 6 p.m. Tuesday; Allen County Public Library, The Great Hall, 900 Library Plaza; “A Time to Honor Book Giveaway” as a gift of gratitude for Indiana residents who served in the military during the Vietnam War era 1955-75; more information and register at www.VetsGift.com.