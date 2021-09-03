Arts Update

DISNEY WINNERS: Local sisters Kenady and Cayley Hall won the “Disney Magic Bake-Off.” The one-hour competition, which aired Aug. 27 on the Disney Channel, featured three teams of two children racing to design a Disney-inspired cake. The theme of the episode was “Princesses.” The 15-year-old and 11-year-old operate the local cake business The Angel Cakery and perform music as The Angel Project with their sister, Charis.

YOUNG GETS NEW TITLE: Caleb Young, currently the associate conductor of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, will receive the new title of guest conductor for engagement for the 2021-2022 season. The new title was created for Young and will allow him to continue to assist in planning and conducting a significant number of Sweetwater Pop Series concerts, as well as advise in the development of education and new engagement programs. Young also will expand his schedule into Europe working with conductor Jukka-Pekka Saraste and orchestras in the European Union while concurrently working with the Philharmonic.

JESTERS REGISTRATION: The Jesters program of University of Saint Francis is accepting registrations for the 2021-2022 year for ages 8 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The program will begin Sept. 11. Registrations will be accepted through Sept. 30. For more information or registration forms, contact Molly McGowan at mmcgowan@sf.edu or call 399-8064.

AUDITION: Wells Community Theater will have auditions for “A Christmas Carol – A New Musical” from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 10 and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 11 at the Arts, Commerce & Visitors Centre, 211 Water St., Bluffton. Performances will be from Dec. 3 to 5. For more information, go to wellscocreativearts.com/auditions.

CLASSES: TekVenture Maker Space will have its fall workshops in ceramics, art welding, woodworking, blacksmithing, electronics, parade puppet making and CNC. For more information, go to www.tekventure.org or call 432-1095.

ART ENTRIES SOUGHT: Wassenberg Art Center, 214 South Washington St., Van Wert, Ohio, is accepting entries for its photography exhibit. Deadline for entries is Sept. 17. Cost is $25 members, $30 non-members and $15 students. For more information, go to wassenbergartcenter.org.