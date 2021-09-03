Out & About

COMEDY

THURSDAY

Buckets N Boards – 7:30 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, Wabash; $15; honeywellarts.org or 260-563-1102.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FESTIVALS

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival – Various events and activities; downtown cruise-in begins 10 a.m. Friday, Parade of Classics at 1 p.m. with grand marshal Lyn St. James; for more information, go to www.acdfestival.org.

THURSDAY

Grabill Country Fair – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; various events and activities; go to www.grabillcountryfair.org; ends Sept. 11.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Visions of the Old West” garden exhibit, ends Nov. 14; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar” exhibit, featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; info at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org. Free museum admission for current serving military personnel and their families through Monday as part of the Blue Star Museums initiative.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

Sauder Village – 22611 Ohio 2, Archbold, Ohio; $20 adults, $14 ages 6 to 16, free ages 5 and younger; hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, closed Tuesday; 800-590-9755 or www.saudervillage.org; through Oct. 31.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

SUNDAY

Lake City Skiers – 6:30 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; performances throughout summer; shows are free; lakecityskiers.org.

TUESDAY

Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Indian Trails Park, 10313 Aboite Center Road; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo – 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $15 ages 19 to 61, $13 ages 62 and older and $11 ages 2 to 18; hours, kidszoo.org.

FRIDAY

40th anniversary Tent Party – 5 to 10 p.m.; Veteran's Plaza/Tremont parking lot in downtown Wabash; live music, food trucks, free karaoke.

Historic West Main Street Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; 1936 W. Main St.; operated by Nebraska Neighborhood Association; ends Oct. 29.

Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood, 2518 Winter St.; through fall; johnniemaefarm.com.

SATURDAY

Miami Indian Heritage Days – 1 to 4 p.m.; Chief Richardville House, 5705 Bluffton Road; edible and usable plants with Dani Tippmann; $7 adults, $5 students and seniors, free ages 2 and younger.

Stargazing – Offered by Fort Wayne Astronomical Society; begins one hour after sunset and continuing two hours; Star*Quest Observatory, Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven; continues every clear Saturday night through November; fortwayneastronomicalsociety.com.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr Street downtown; ends Sept. 30.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor market at McCulloch Park, 1795 Broadway.

Downtown Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, Cass and Market streets, Wabash; ends Sept. 26.

Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Oct. 31.

Auburn Farmers Market – 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Courthouse Square, Auburn; also, Wednesday; through October.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.

WEDNESDAY

Salomon Farmers Market – 4 to 7 p.m.; Salomon Farm Park, 817 W. Dupont Road.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoor market at McCulloch Park, 1795 Broadway, ends Sept. 29.

THURSDAY

ARCH walking tour – “Welcome to Williams Woodland”; 7 p.m.; meet at corner of Webster and Taber streets; admission charged; for more information, go to archfw.org.

SPORTS

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. Lansing; 7:05 p.m.; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets, tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.

THEATER

SATURDAY

“Of Sound Mind” – Pulse Opera House; online mini series based on the case of John W. Terrell who was accused of shooting and killing his son-in-law in Wells County; 55 actors read for the mini series; new half-hour episode with lights, sound, projections and costumes is released at noon each Saturday through mid-October; $5 to watch on showtix4u.com.

THURSDAY

“The Nerd” – Wagon Wheel Community Theatre; Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw; $15; wagonwheeltheatre.com; ends Sept. 12.