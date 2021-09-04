GUIDELIGHT

Special events

• Faith United Methodist Church and the LaRez Neighborhood Association will have a free Fall Festival Block Party from noon to 4 p.m. Sept. 11 at 207 E. Dewald St. The community event will feature music, food, kids corner, games and vendors.

Canceled

The Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has postponed the Diaconate Ordination of LeeAllen Fortin scheduled for today because of illness. Plans are being made to reschedule the ordination. Information on the new date and time will be released on the website diocesefwsb.org and through social media channels.

Special services

• Haven Missionary Christian Church, 845 W. Creighton Ave., will celebrate its “Friends & Family Day” Sunday. Service is from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with speaker Minister Howard Gates. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m.

• Churches of Syracuse/Wawasee will have its Boat-In Worship from 8:30 to 9 a.m. Sunday from the SS Lilly Pad on Lake Wawasee. Josh Weiland will provide the sermon and music by Janet Norris. Participants can board at 7:30 a.m. at the Frog Tavern in Syracuse, sit on the shore at Oakwood Resort or come by boat.

Finalists named

Two of this year's 12 finalists of the OSV Challenge have team members that live in the Catholic Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend area. Springs in the Desert and Bendecida XV will compete in the showcase on Sept. 18 for one of three $100,000 prizes. The showcase is a free virtual event that serves as the capstone for the second annual OSV Challenge, a multi-round entrepreneurial competition designed to accelerate unique project ideas in any stage from Catholics whose faith has motivated them to make a difference.

