Community Update

Classes

SERVSAFE FOOD PROTECTION MANAGER CERTIFICATION: 8 a.m. registration, 8:15 a.m. to 3:15 p.m. class, 3:30 p.m. exam; Thursday; Purdue Extension, 4001 Crescent Ave.; registration is required at www.purdue.edu/servsafe; questions at ksarko@purdue.edu or call 481-6437.

“NUMBER FUN” – TOTS: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday; Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St.; ages 3 to 6; $15 covers one child and one adult; cost for additional child is $15; register at www.sciencecentral.org/programs/programs-on-site/tots-science-pre-k.html.

Fundraisers

FALL RUMMAGE SALE: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday; St. Rose Catholic Church, Community Hall, 208 Mulberry St., Monroeville.

ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT FISH FRY AND PORK TENDERLOIN: 4:30 to 7 p.m. Friday; Park Edelweiss, 3355 Elmhurst Drive; sponsored by Fort Wayne Maennerchor/Damenchor; includes scalloped potatoes, coleslaw, dessert and coffee; full-service bar; carryout is available; $10 adults, $5 children; more information at www.fortwaynemaennerchor.us; questions at 444-3634.

FISH & TENDERLOIN FRY: Drive through only 4 to 7 p.m. (or until sold out) Saturday; Tri-Lakes Lions Hall, 2935 E. Colony Ave., Columbia City; $12 meal or meat only; $5 quart of potato salad.

DESIGNER PURSE BINGO: Benefits Volunteer Center; 5:30 p.m. doors open, 7 to 9 p.m. bingo games; Sept. 17; Ceruti's Summit Park II, 6601 Innovation Blvd; dinner, silent auction, 20 games of bingo; $45 tickets or $400 for a table of eight; more information at www.volunteerfortwayne.org or call 424-3505.

5K FUN RUN/WALK: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Sept. 25; Fort Wayne Urban League, 2135 S. Hanna St.; promotes health and well-being in one of the most economically challenged areas of Fort Wayne; Francine's Friends' Mobile Mammography and the Ronald McDonald Care Mobile will assist with medical questions and health screenings; Parkview Community Nursing will provide health education, safe sleep training and COVID-19 information; $10 per person; free for children 5 and younger; pre-registration is required at www.fwurbanleague.org or call 745-3100.

Health

VACCINE CLINIC: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; Ivy Tech Community College, 3800 N. Anthony Blvd., Room CC1640; no appointment is needed but a state issued ID is required; those 18 and younger will need to have parental consent; testing will also be available; masks are required.

“RECOVERY ROCKS”: Hosted by The Mom of an Addict; 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday; Sweetwater Performance Pavilion, 5501 U.S. 30 W.; free; speakers and attendees will be able to connect with 52 resources for help with issues surrounding mental health and substance use disorders; live music, food trucks, door prizes; those in recovery are asked to bringing a photo and/or a brief note to attach to the Wall of Hope; digital photos can be emailed to info@themomofanaddict.org (photos and notes will not be returned); more information at www.themomofanaddict.org.

BLOOD DONATIONS: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Trine University, 1819 Carew St.; noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, First United Methodist Church, 1203 East 7th St., Auburn; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Evangelical United Methodist Church, 1000 Flaxmill Road; 1 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Church of the Nazarene, 302 N. Metts St., Ossian; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Huntington University, 2303 College Ave., Huntington; 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Peace Lutheran Church, 355 E. Indiana 120, Fremont; 1 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Knight-Bergman Center, 132 S. Nancy St., Warren; 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Cole Center Family YMCA, 700 S. Garden St., Kendallville; 7:15 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday, SS Peter and Paul Catholic Church/School, 860 Cherry St., Huntington; and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, St. Paul of the Cross Catholic Church, 315 S. Line St., Columbia City.

Lectures

9/11 MEMORIAL: 11 a.m. Friday; Trine University, Ryan Concert Hall, One University Ave., Angola; speaker is Maj. Gen. Omer C. “Clif” Tooley Jr., president of defense development for the Indiana Economic Development Corp.; event will be livestreamed on the Trine Broadcasting Network at livestream.com/trinebroadcastingnetwork; more information at millerg@trine.edu or 260-665-4312.

Library

KENDALLVILLE LIBRARY: Also Limberlost branch; closed today in observance of Labor Day.

LAGRANGE COUNTY PUBLIC LIBRARY: 203 W. Spring St., LaGrange, 260-463-2841; film screenings: 10 a.m. Friday, “World Trade Center”; 12:30 p.m. “United 93”; and 2:30 p.m. “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.”

Organizations

ALLEN COUNTY GENEALOGICAL SOCIETY: Virtual event 7 p.m. Wednesday; “Colonial Era Research” by Curt Sylvester; register at www.acgsi.org/meetings.php.