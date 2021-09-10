Arts Update

FIGURE DRAWING: Artlink's figure drawing, a twice-weekly program that offers beginning and experienced artists the opportunity to build skills by drawing from live nude models, will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Mondays and Thursdays at 300 E. Main St. Sessions are $15 for three hours of drawing. Registration can be made at www.artlinkfw.org/figure-drawing.

MASTERCLASS: Purdue University Fort Wayne will host a guest artist masterclass with pianist Orion Weiss at 4 p.m. Oct. 1. Weiss has performed with major orchestras, including Chicago Symphony, Boston Symphony, Los Angeles Philharmonic and New York Philharmonic. The class will be in the Rhinehart Recital Hall, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd., and is free.

AUDITION: Ecstatic Theatrics will have auditions for “Little Orphant Annie” for ages 5 to adult and meadow characters from 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at TekVenture Maker Space, 1550 Griffin St. Also, “Twistful Meadow Making Scarecrows & Stuff with Tools Workshop.” For more information, go to tekventure.org or Facebook.com/TwistfulMeadow.