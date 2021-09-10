Out & About

BOOKS

THURSDAY

“Television in Fort Wayne 1953-2018” – Features author Mark Souder, along with former WPTA-TV anchor Marti Wright, who was the first Black anchor in Fort Wayne, and hosts Terrence Doran, creator of TV show “Theater for Ideas,” and Patty Hunter, creator of show “Patty's Page”; 6 p.m.; Allen County Public Library, Meeting Room A, 900 Library Plaza.

COMEDY

THURSDAY

Bob Zany and Costaki Economopoulos, As Heard on The Bob & Tom Show – 7:30 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, Wabash; $15; honeywellarts.org or 260-563-1102.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Justus III; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

SUNDAY

Singles Dance – 6 to 9:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 47, 601 Reed Road.

WEDNESDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FESTIVALS

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Grabill Country Fair – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday; various events and activities; go to www.grabillcountryfair.org.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Fort Wayne Arts Festival at Jefferson Pointe – Features local and regional fine artists of different mediums; 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; Jefferson Pointe, 4130 W. Jefferson Blvd.

Stone's Trace Pioneer Festival and Regulators Rendezvous – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday; Stone's Trace, 1 1/2 miles south of Ligonier at the junction of U.S. 33 and Indiana 5; parking at West Noble High School with shuttle buses; features frontiersmen and pioneers with longhunters, black-powder rifles and tomahawk skills, 1812 re-enactors, craft demonstrators, food, music and vendors; $7 ages 12 and older, free for ages 11 and younger; www.stonestrace.com.

THURSDAY

Ossian Days – 3 to 9 p.m.; downtown Ossian; features rides, dancing, music, food; ossiandays.com; ends Sept. 18.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Visions of the Old West” garden exhibit, ends Nov. 14; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Free admission Sunday as part of “Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown,” featuring concert from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. by Those Two Guys in Suits & Ties. Also, Wild West sessions from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar” exhibit, featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; info at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

Sauder Village – 22611 Ohio 2, Archbold, Ohio; $20 adults, $14 ages 6 to 16, free ages 5 and younger; hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, closed Tuesday; 800-590-9755 or www.saudervillage.org; through Oct. 31.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

SATURDAY

“Salute to Our Heroes” all-star water skiing show – Lake City Skiers; 5 p.m.; Hidden Lake, Warsaw; tickets from $15 to $20; www.eventbrite.com.

Diaper Dash walk/run – 5k and 10k; 8:30 to 11 a.m.; hosted by Healthier Moms and Babies; Parkview YMCA, 10001 Dawson's Creek Blvd.; participants are encouraged to bring donation of diapers and or wipes or donate by cash or check; to register or more information go to https://runsignup.com/Race/IN/FortWayne/DiaperDash5KFamilyRunWalk

TUESDAY

Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; SportOne Fieldhouse trailhead, 3946 Ice Way; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo – 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $15 ages 19 to 61, $13 ages 62 and older and $11 ages 2 to 18; hours, kidszoo.org.

FRIDAY

Historic West Main Street Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; 1936 W. Main St.; operated by Nebraska Neighborhood Association; ends Oct. 29.

Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood, 2518 Winter St.; through fall; johnniemaefarm.com.

SATURDAY

Centennial Celebration of American Legion Post 297 – 10 a.m. poker run, food, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. car cruise-in, kids activities, 2:30 p.m. parade, music from 3:30 to 11:45 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.; 230 N. Main St., Payne, Ohio.

Stargazing – Offered by Fort Wayne Astronomical Society; begins one hour after sunset and continuing two hours; Star*Quest Observatory, Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven; continues every clear Saturday night through November; fortwayneastronomicalsociety.com.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr Street downtown; ends Sept. 30.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor market at McCulloch Park, 1795 Broadway.

Downtown Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, Cass and Market streets, Wabash; ends Sept. 26.

Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Oct. 31.

Auburn Farmers Market – 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Courthouse Square, Auburn; also, Wednesday; through October.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Historic West Central Neighborhood Association Home & Garden Tour and Arts Fest – 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; features nine homes and two gardens on tour that winds through West Central; Arts Fest and Food Truck Rally at Wayne and Union streets with live music; $13 pre-tour and $15 at the tour; www.westcentralneighborhood.org; tour maps available at the tour ticket stands.

John Dillinger Raid – 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday; downtown Warsaw; hosted by Kosciusko County Historical Society; features colorful past and story of bank robber and gangster John Dillinger; also, classic car show featuring car Dillinger stole in his escape from Crown Point, food, craft vendors and special exhibits and tours of Old Jail Museum, 121 N. Indiana St.

SUNDAY

Be a Tourist in Your Own Hometown – Free admission to 19 of Fort Wayne's attractions and museums; passports available at Kroger stores or Old National Bank locations or go online to www.visitfortwayne.com/BeATourist.

Paulding County Senior Center's Car Show – 2 to 5 p.m.; downtown on the square, Paulding, Ohio; $10 entry fee for vehicles; registration from 1:30 to 3 p.m.

TUESDAY

“The Best of Us” – RiverDrums community event; 5 to 8 p.m.; Allen County Public Library auditorium, 900 Library Plaza; honoring local teen artist and registered nurse for community work; performances by Kelsicote Musical Conexion, Amaneceres de Mexico and Steve Basche Martial Arts.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.

WEDNESDAY

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoor market at McCulloch Park, 1795 Broadway, ends Sept. 29.

THURSDAY

ARCH walking tour – “Haunted Nebraska”; 7 p.m.; meet on sidewalk at Redwood Inn, 1432 W. Main St.; admission charged; for more information, go to archfw. org.

SPORTS

ALL WEEKEND

Fort Wayne TinCaps – vs. Lansing; 7:05 p.m. Friday, 6:35 p.m. Saturday and 1:05 p.m. Sunday; Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; tickets, tincapstickets.com or 482-6400.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“The Nerd” – Wagon Wheel Community Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Wagon Wheel Center for the Arts, 2515 E. Center St., Warsaw; $15; wagonwheeltheatre.com.

SATURDAY

“Of Sound Mind” – Pulse Opera House; online mini series based on the case of John W. Terrell who was accused of shooting and killing his son-in-law in Wells County; 55 actors read for the mini series; new half-hour episode with lights, sound, projections and costumes is released at noon each Saturday through mid-October; $5 to watch on showtix4u.com.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

“Every Brilliant Thing” – Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35 adults, $22 ages youth to 23 and $30 for ages 60 and older; artstix.com or fwcivic.org; ends Sept. 19.