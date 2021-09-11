The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, September 11, 2021 1:00 am

    GUIDELIGHT

    Special events

    • Southwest Lutheran Church, 5120 Homestead Road, will have guest speaker Soe Moe during its worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Soe, a member of the local Karen community, is the youth ministries leader at the church and is completing his Ethnic Immigrant Institute of Theology studies at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis.

    • The Lighthouse Biblical Life Recovery Center, which assists families that are struggling with life-altering issues, will have its fall celebration at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at its new center, 3000 E. State Blvd. The event will include hors d'oeuvres, testimonials, music and an evening program, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony.

    Guidelight is a listing of special religious events. Send information to Guidelight, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802, or email trich@jg.net at least two weeks before desired publication.

