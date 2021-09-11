GUIDELIGHT

Special events

• Southwest Lutheran Church, 5120 Homestead Road, will have guest speaker Soe Moe during its worship at 10 a.m. Sunday. Soe, a member of the local Karen community, is the youth ministries leader at the church and is completing his Ethnic Immigrant Institute of Theology studies at Concordia Seminary in St. Louis.

• The Lighthouse Biblical Life Recovery Center, which assists families that are struggling with life-altering issues, will have its fall celebration at 6 p.m. Sept. 30 at its new center, 3000 E. State Blvd. The event will include hors d'oeuvres, testimonials, music and an evening program, followed by a ribbon cutting ceremony.

