PEOPLE AND PLACES

Giving back

The Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana's annual Buddy Walk happens today at Parkview Field. Registration for the 1.2 mile walk begins at 9 a.m. with opening ceremonies at 9:45 a.m., followed by the walk. The event will end with a dance party at Parkview Field. The fundraising goal is $100,000. To donate, go to www.dsani.org/buddy-walk.

Recognition

The Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation announced the following founders of the Eli Lilly Lifetime Founders Society. Founders are honored for significant contributions of $100,000 or more made over the course of their lifetime. Those honored were the late Dick and Linda Tillman; Keith Busse; Don and Linda Baird; Bill and Barbara Couch; and Randall L. Tobias.