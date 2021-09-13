Community Update

Classes

SOLAR 101 WEBINAR: Free virtual event 7 p.m. Tuesday; hosted by Solar United Neighbors; designed to educate local residents and businesses about benefits of going solar; for more information and to register, go to https://coops.solarunitedneighbors.org/coops/fort-wayne-solar-and-ev-charger-co-op/events.

Fundraisers

“SIP N SUPPORT” – YMCA: 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 23; The Phoenix, 1122 Broadway; starting Thursday, bidding begins on auction items online or via mobile app; benefits the YSB Safe Place program for young people in need of immediate help and safety; more information at https://secure.qgiv.com/event/sipandsupport21.

GENTLY USED SALE: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday; Saint Paul Lutheran Church, corner of 750N and 450W, Preble; $2 bag sale on Saturday; also bake sale.

ALZHEIMER'S ASSOCIATION BENEFIT: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; Cornerstone Youth Center, 19819 Monroeville Road, Monroeville; silent auction, bake sale and lunch by “Walk in My Shoes” team; questions at 414-0210.

WALKATHON AND 5K COLOR RUN: 8 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. walk Saturday; MacDonald-Ruff Ice Arena, 601 Towline Road, Bryan, Ohio; sponsored by CPC Women's Health Resource; register at https://cpcnwo.org/events/35th-annual-walkathon-and-5k-color-run; questions at 419-636-5692 or email gina@cpcnwo.org.

CHURCH DINNER AND CRAFT SALE: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday; Zion Evangelical Lutheran Church at Friedheim, Family Life Center, 10653 N. 550 West, Decatur; chicken halves, cheesy potatoes, green beans and desserts; dine-in and drive through; freewill donation.

Health

CANCER SERVICES OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6316 Mutual Drive; 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, guest speaker will be Lori Berndt, owner of the Olive Twist; register at 484-9560 or ahathaway@cancer-services.org.

CANCER SUPPORT GROUP – WELLNESS SEMINAR: 7 to 9 p.m. Sept. 20; Gathering Place, 547 Guilford St., Huntington; Charles Miller, speaker, author and cancer survivor, will present information on alternative treatments for cancer and other diseases; questions at 260-224-2675.

BLOOD DONATIONS: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. today, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E. 200 North, Angola; 2 to 7 p.m. today, Grabill Missionary Church, 13637 State St., Grabill; 2 to 8 p.m. today, Lehman Park Pavilion, 667 Lehman St., Berne; 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Manchester University Fort Wayne Campus, 10627 Diebold Road; 2 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Day Spring Church, 2305 N. Indiana, Auburn; and 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, The Gathering Place, 547 Guilford St., Huntington.

Lectures

“AMERICAN INEQUALITY”: Virtual event 6:30 p.m. Wednesday; presented by Weston Cutter, associate professor of English at the University of Saint Francis; part of Allen County Public Library's USF lecture series; register at acpl.info/calendar.

Organizations

CIVIL WAR ROUND TABLE OF NORTHEAST INDIANA: 6 p.m. today; Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza; speaker is John Summerlot on “Indiana University and the Civil War”; more information at 745-1081 or email CWRTNEI@aol.com; Facebook page is https://www.facebook.com/CWRTNEI.

“SONS AND DAUGHTERS FESTIVAL”: 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Sept. 24; First Christian Church in Warsaw; celebration and worship focused on adoption and orphan care; speakers, crafts, face painting and food trucks; sponsored by Raise the Dough; tickets are a suggested donation of $20 for adults; free for ages 17 and younger; tickets at www.sonsanddaughtersfestival.com/tickets