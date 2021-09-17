Art Exhibits

ALL WEEKEND – “Alphonse Mucha: Master of Art Nouveau” – Ends Sept. 26; also, “Movement: Glass Sculptures by Latchezar Boyadjiev” and “A Love of Light: The Fendel/Rosenbach Collection,” ends Oct. 3; Fort Wayne Museum of Art, 311 E. Main St.; hours, fwmoa.org.

ALL WEEKEND – Work of various artists – Ends Sept. 26; features work of Daniel Bourbonnais, Mindy Bermes, Cheryl Marchetti, Heather Bechtol, Rick Barton, Maggie Dye, Deb Hesterman and Ben Roney; Studi07 FW, 3414 Fairfield Ave.; hours, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – President's Art Gala exhibition – Ends Oct. 17; features work of Herman Aguirre; John P. Weatherhead Gallery, University of Saint Francis, 2701 Spring St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.

ALL WEEKEND – “Who Will Speak for the Trees?” – Ends Sept. 26; features work of photographer Ashley Beatty; Purdue University Fort Wayne, Visual Arts Gallery, 2101 E. Coliseum Blvd.; hours, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends.

ALL WEEKEND – “Walking Among Angels” – Ends Oct. 3; features work by Eliana Saari; also, “Creative Impulses,” which features work by John Wade III; Artlink, 300 E. Main St.; hours, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.

FRIDAY – “New Directions” – Ends Nov. 7; First Presbyterian Church, 300 W. Wayne St.; hours, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday and 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday; firstpresfortwayne.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Autumn Splendor” – Includes work by Michael Minick, Ray Hassard and Donna Shortt; also, “The Morning Musings of Michael Poorman”; Castle Gallery Fine Art, 1202 W. Wayne St.; hours, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment; castlegallery.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Fort Wayne Artists Guild members – Gallery at Jefferson Pointe, across from Marshall's and Game Stop; hours, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday; fortwayneartistsguild.org.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – Glassworks by Mark Bleshenski – Ends Oct. 14; Art Gallery of Mount Memorial Hall, Grace College, 1 Lancer Way, Winona Lake; hours, 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY – “Reoccurring Themes: Acrylic Paintings by Kathy Funderburg” and “Fall & Halloween Themed Art by Many Artists” – Ends Sept. 30; The Orchard Gallery of Fine Art, 6312-A Covington Road; hours, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

SATURDAY – “All Things Beautiful” – Ends Sept. 22; Gallery K, 2445 Broadway; hours, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday.

SATURDAY – Paint Out: A plein air event – 2 to 6 p.m.; features 10 painters and live jazz; visitors can stroll farm to see the plein air painting; The Art Farm, 17612 E North County Line Road, Spencerville; $18; artfarmindiana.com.

SATURDAY – Third Saturday – Features resident artists who open studios to public; Art05 Studios, Reclaimed Fort Wayne, 1514 S. Joseph Blvd.

MONDAY – “[hap-ee-nis]definitions” – Ends Oct. 23; collection of photographs and interviews with diverse subjects designed to present analysis of how some people define happiness; curated by Sara Fiedelholtz and portraits by Steve Vorderman; Jeffrey R. Krull Gallery, Allen County Public Library, 900 Library Plaza.

MONDAY – “Between Rows and Horizons” – Features work of Jeff Diesburg, associate professor of art at Manchester University, and his focus on Indiana farms; presentation about art and farming for food at 11 a.m. Monday in Cordier Auditorium at North Manchester campus; exhibit in Gallery G on second floor of Jo Young Switzer Center.

THURSDAY – “The Body Beautiful” – Ends Nov. 11; artist reception from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday; Gallery on Broadway, 2445 Broadway; hours, noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, noon to 7 p.m. Thursday and noon to 5 p.m. Saturday.