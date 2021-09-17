Arts Update

NOMINATIONS SOUGHT: Arts United is seeking nominations for its 2022 Arts United Awards. The awards celebrate people, organizations and businesses that make contributions through arts and culture to communities in Allen, Adams, DeKalb, Huntington, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Miami, Noble, Steuben, Wabash, Wells and Whitley counties. For information or to nominate, go to artsunited.org.

AUDITIONS: Fort Wayne Youtheatre will have auditions for “Elf Jr.” from 4 to 6 p.m. Oct. 11 and 12 at the Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St. Auditions are for ages 8 to 18. For more information, go to fortwayneyoutheatre.org/auditions.

FARM HISTORY: The Hoosier Homestead Program and publisher Acclaim Press has extended the deadline to Nov. 30 for submissions for the Hoosier Homestead Book. Those whose farms have been named a Hoosier Homestead Farm can submit a free 300-word history of the farm and a photo for the book to www.acclaimpress.com. Information should include year the farm started, how many generations have worked/owned it, crops grown and year farm was inducted as a Hoosier Homestead Farm.