Out & About

COMEDY

TUESDAY

The Wonder Bread Years – 2 p.m.; Eagles Theatre, Wabash; $20; honeywellarts.org or 260-563-1102.

DANCE

FRIDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 7 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

WEDNESDAY

Legion Dance – Melvin Mullins; 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.; American Legion Post 296, 130 W. Tillman Road; $5; open to public; 456-2988.

FESTIVALS

ALL WEEKEND

Flat Rock Creek Fall Festival – 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; horse pulls, gas and tractor show, quilt show, activities; Paulding County Fairgrounds, Paulding, Ohio; for more information on events, go to flatrockcreekfestival.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Ossian Days – 5 to 10 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday; downtown Ossian; features rides, dancing, music, food; ossiandays.com.

SATURDAY AND SUNDAY

Johnny Appleseed Festival – 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday; Johnny Appleseed Park, 1500 E. Coliseum Blvd.; for more information on events, go to johnnyappleseedfest.com.

TUESDAY THROUGH THURSDAY

Bluffton Street Fair – Fair begins 5 p.m. Tuesday; various times and events; for more information, go to blufftonstreetfair.com; ends Sept. 25.

MUSEUMS

ALL WEEKEND

Science Central – 1950 N. Clinton St.; regular museum prices, $10 ages 3 and older, free members 2 and younger; hours, 424-2400 or www.sciencecentral.org.

Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory – “Visions of the Old West” garden exhibit, ends Nov. 14; 1100 S. Calhoun St.; $5 adults, $3 ages 3-17, free ages 2 and younger; hours, 427-6440 or www.botanicalconservatory.org. Wild West sessions from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Also, Fall Bonsai Show from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum – “Duesenberg: The Evolution of America's Finest Motorcar” exhibit, featuring eight Duesenberg vehicles and two engines; also, a rare 1948 Tucker from the Richard H. Driehaus Collection at Chicago Vintage Motor Carriage in Chicago on display until Aug. 15, 2022. 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; info at 260-925-1444 or www.automobilemuseum.org.

The History Center – 302 E. Berry St.; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday; call 426-2882 or go to www.fwhistorycenter.com.

FRIDAY AND SATURDAY

Sauder Village – 22611 Ohio 2, Archbold, Ohio; $20 adults, $14 ages 6 to 16, free ages 5 and younger; hours, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, closed Tuesday; 800-590-9755 or www.saudervillage.org; through Oct. 31.

SUNDAY, MONDAY AND THURSDAY

Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum – 2122 O'Day Road; 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.; free admission; grounds open 24/7 or museum by appointment by calling 267-5022; www.honoringforever.org.

RECREATION

SATURDAY

Walkathon and 5K Color Run – Sponsored by CPC Women's Health Resource; 8 a.m. 5K color run registration, 9 a.m. walk registration; MacDonald-Ruff Ice Arena, 601 Townline Road, Bryan, Ohio; for more information or to register, go to https://cpcnwo.org/events/35th-annual-walkathon-and-5k-color-run.

TUESDAY

Trek the Trails – 6 p.m.; Tillman Park, 600 Tillman Road; for more information, go to fwtrails.org/events/trek-the-trails.

SOMETHING DIFFERENT

ALL WEEKEND

Fort Wayne Children's Zoo – 3411 Sherman Blvd.; $15 ages 19 to 61, $13 ages 62 and older and $11 ages 2 to 18; hours, kidszoo.org.

FRIDAY

Art Crawl – 5 to 9 p.m.; nine locations featuring artist creating work live on site and art gallery, live music and complimentary appetizers; hosted by Art This Way; $25; tickets, maps and locations available at artthiswayfw.com. Also, dedication of mural by Ouizi on The Landing at 6 p.m.

Theresa Caputo – 7:30 p.m.; Embassy Theater, 125 W. Jefferson Blvd.; tickets start at $39.75; fwembassytheatre.org.

Local Food Week event – 6 to 9 p.m.; 8015 Lower Huntington Road; food trucks that serve meat raised at Wood Farms, Southwest Honey Co. will have honey and offer view of observation hive, Hop River Brewing Co. will discuss beer and presentation by Wood Farms on beef production; live performance by rapper Sankofa; free; to register, go to www.eventbrite.com/e/celebration-of-the-social-ecologies-cascading-from-wood-farms-feed-food-tickets-168949796389.

Historic West Main Street Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; 1936 W. Main St.; operated by Nebraska Neighborhood Association; ends Oct. 29.

Johnnie Mae Farm Market – 2 to 6 p.m.; Renaissance Pointe Neighborhood, 2518 Winter St.; through fall; johnniemaefarm.com; ends Nov. 19.

SATURDAY

Fort4Fitness Fall Festival – 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; events start at Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.; races include 4 mile, 10K, half marathon and Triple Crown; for more information, go to fort4fitness.org.

Duesies & Movies – Outdoor film screening of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”; begins at sundown; education plaza of Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum, 1600 S. Wayne St., Auburn; free.

Cruise In & Fall Celebration on the Square – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; courthouse square downtown Albion; cruise-in, food, vendors, scarecrow workshop and free games on courthouse lawn.

Allen County Marketplace – 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; combines farmers market, craft shows and antique shows; Huntertown Family Park, 2302 Woods Road, Huntertown; outdoor market every third Saturday of each month through October; free.

Stargazing – Offered by Fort Wayne Astronomical Society; begins one hour after sunset and continuing two hours; Star*Quest Observatory, Jefferson Township Park, 1720 S. Webster Road, New Haven; continues every clear Saturday night through November; fortwayneastronomicalsociety.com.

South Side Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 3300 block of Warsaw Street; southsidefarmersmarket.com; ends mid-December.

YLNI Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; along Barr Street downtown; ends Sept. 30.

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; outdoor market at McCulloch Park, 1795 Broadway; ends Sept. 25.

Downtown Wabash Farmers Market – 8 a.m. to noon; Honeywell Center/Wabash Elks parking lot, Cass and Market streets, Wabash; ends Sept. 26.

Parlor City Market – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; 118 W. Market St., Bluffton; ends Oct. 31.

Auburn Farmers Market – 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.; Courthouse Square, Auburn; also, Wednesday; through October.

SUNDAY

Antique Truck Show – 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; John Paulding Historical Society museum, Paulding, Ohio; free.

TUESDAY AND WEDNESDAY

Shipshewana Flea Market – 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.; 345 S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana; ends Sept. 30.

WEDNESDAY

Ft. Wayne's Farmers Market – 3 to 7 p.m.; outdoor market at McCulloch Park, 1795 Broadway, ends Sept. 29.

THURSDAY

ARCH walking tour – “A Stroll Along West Rudisill”; 7 p.m.; meet in the First Missionary Church parking lot, 701 W. Rudisill Blvd.; admission charged; for more information, go to archfw.org.

THEATER

ALL WEEKEND

“Every Brilliant Thing” – Fort Wayne Civic Theatre; 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; Arts United Center, 303 E. Main St.; $35 adults, $22 ages youth to 23 and $30 for ages 60 and older; artstix.com or fwcivic.org.

“The Wolves” – First Presbyterian Theater; 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday; 300 W. Wayne St.; $16 adults, $8 for children and students with ID, $50 for four-ticket flex pass; firstpresfortwayne.org/theater or 422-4226; ends Sept. 26.

“The Charitable Sisterhood of the Second Trinity Victory Church” – All for One Productions; 7:30 Friday and Saturday and 2:30 p.m. Sunday; PPG Arts Lab, 300 E. Main St.; tickets from $11 to $20; allforonefw.org or 422-4226; ends Sept. 26.

SATURDAY

“Of Sound Mind” – Pulse Opera House; online mini series based on the case of John W. Terrell who was accused of shooting and killing his son-in-law in Wells County; 55 actors read for the mini series; new half-hour episode with lights, sound, projections and costumes is released at noon each Saturday through mid-October; $5 to watch on showtix4u.com.