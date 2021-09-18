The Journal Gazette
 
The Journal Gazette
 
    Saturday, September 18, 2021 1:00 am

    GUIDELIGHT

    Service time

    Southwest Lutheran Church, 5120 Homestead Road, has changed its time of worship to 9:15 a.m. beginning Sunday. A new fellowship time will follow the worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Education Hour for adults, youth and children starting at 10:45 a.m.

    Guidelight is a listing of special religious events. Send information to Guidelight, The Journal Gazette, 600 W. Main St., Fort Wayne, IN 46802, or email trich@jg.net at least two weeks before desired publication.

