GUIDELIGHT

Service time

Southwest Lutheran Church, 5120 Homestead Road, has changed its time of worship to 9:15 a.m. beginning Sunday. A new fellowship time will follow the worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Education Hour for adults, youth and children starting at 10:45 a.m.

