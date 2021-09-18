PEOPLE AND PLACES

Pet adoption

Humane Fort Wayne will have its “Clear the Shelters” event from noon to 3 p.m. today at Fort Wayne PetSmart locations. The event is a pet adoption drive to find shelter animals a home. PetSmart locations are at 1410-1760 Apple Glen Blvd., 10260 Maysville Road and 10035 Lima Road. Those interested in adopting can fill out forms in advance at https://humanefw.org/adopt/how-to-adopt/

Giving back

• Rotary Club of Fort Wayne received two Rotary Foundation global grants to support critical health resources in India. A grant of $71,040 will provide an oxygen generation plant for the Sai Sanjeevani children's hospital in Palwal, Haryana, India. The second grant of $84,400 will support the health of children in Navi Mumbai, India, who were born with heart defects.

• Northern Indiana Bluegrass Association, based in Fort Wayne, received a $3,000 grant from the Indiana Arts Commission as part of the American Rescue Plan Act funds. The money will allow the association to help support performers in the region, providing relief and economic recovery from the pandemic.

Volunteering

Ouabache State Park in Bluffton is seeking volunteers for its park clean up on Sept. 25 as part of Celebrate National Public Lands Day. Volunteers should meet at 10 a.m. in the boathouse parking lot for clean up assignments. For more information, email jheaston@dnr.in.gov or call 463-203-6562.